Viral Video Showing 'Unique Method' of Making Tea Has Left Many Angry

Thousands have taken to Twitter to comment on this viral tea making video calling the method "horrible", "anarchy" and "utter depravity".

Trending Desk

Updated:August 20, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
Viral Video Showing 'Unique Method' of Making Tea Has Left Many Angry
Video grab of the tea-making video. (Twitter/ @holharl)
Only a tea-lover can tell you how to make the beverage using the right amount of tea leaves, sugar or honey, water and milk. Not just this, making a cup of good tea is an art of mixing all the ingredients at the right time keeping flame under control. Recently, a video of a man making a cup of tea has gone viral on social media and netizens are angry after it because the beverage has been made in an unconventional way in the video.

Twitter user Holly Harley shared a 48-second video of her boyfriend making a brew and captioned it, "My boyfriend has made the worst video in the world.”

The clip shows Harley's boyfriend putting two spoons of sugar in a cup, followed by water, some milk and a tea bag. The man gives the cup a quick stir, pulls the tea bag out and lifts the cup from the table indicating that the tea is ready.

The clip which was shared on August 17, has received over 2.8 million views and more than 46,000 ‘likes’. Thousands have taken to Twitter to comment on this viral tea making video calling the method "horrible", "anarchy" and "utter depravity".

https://twitter.com/AdamRutherford/status/1163026102878703616

After some Twitter users asked Holly whether her boyfriend drank the tea, she replied: “I’m sorry to report that he drank it (after reintroducing the teabag for a bit longer): ‘I wasn’t going to waste it!’ Needless to say, it was ‘pretty bad’.”

