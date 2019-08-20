Viral Video Showing 'Unique Method' of Making Tea Has Left Many Angry

Only a tea-lover can tell you how to make the beverage using the right amount of tea leaves, sugar or honey, water and milk. Not just this, making a cup of good tea is an art of mixing all the ingredients at the right time keeping flame under control. Recently, a video of a man making a cup of tea has gone viral on social media and netizens are angry after it because the beverage has been made in an unconventional way in the video.

Twitter user Holly Harley shared a 48-second video of her boyfriend making a brew and captioned it, "My boyfriend has made the worst video in the world.”

The clip shows Harley's boyfriend putting two spoons of sugar in a cup, followed by water, some milk and a tea bag. The man gives the cup a quick stir, pulls the tea bag out and lifts the cup from the table indicating that the tea is ready.

My boyfriend has made the worst video in the world pic.twitter.com/FAsacuW86R — Holly Harley (@hollharl) August 17, 2019

The clip which was shared on August 17, has received over 2.8 million views and more than 46,000 ‘likes’. Thousands have taken to Twitter to comment on this viral tea making video calling the method "horrible", "anarchy" and "utter depravity".

This is horrible. Please say that was immediately poured down the sink — Manytypesoftea (@manytypesoftea) August 18, 2019

It's the order. You're meant to put tea and sugar in, then water, then add your milk after. He put sugar and milk in and made sugarmilkhotwater. THEN put the tea bag in. IT'S ANARCHY. — NadineMorgan (@NMorganCreates) August 18, 2019

....at least he didn’t start with cold water and put the whole shebang in the microwave. Small mercies. — AngieCakeQueen (@angie_roo2) August 18, 2019

Please Holly, do not allow him to make tea for your guests!, unless they all of course like 'weak' tea! 😂 — Kathy Nabbie (@siesta0652) August 18, 2019

That's not weak tea. That's my brush water after I have a full day of painting... pic.twitter.com/L2hTVNDXPD — Pups For Bernie (@lynnebiz) August 18, 2019

https://twitter.com/AdamRutherford/status/1163026102878703616

Everything about this is wrong and it is causing intense anxiety — Frances Weetman (@francesweetman) August 18, 2019

Its cruelTEA omg im too much lmao — 🌼Alison🌼 (@meowwtaindew) August 18, 2019

After some Twitter users asked Holly whether her boyfriend drank the tea, she replied: “I’m sorry to report that he drank it (after reintroducing the teabag for a bit longer): ‘I wasn’t going to waste it!’ Needless to say, it was ‘pretty bad’.”

I’m sorry to report that he drank it (after reintroducing the teabag for a bit longer): ‘I wasn’t going to waste it!’ Needless to say, it was ‘pretty bad’. — Holly Harley (@hollharl) August 18, 2019

