Viral Video Shows Adorable Lion Cubs Copying Their Mother While Crossing Stream

Another heart-warming video of a lioness and her cubs has surfaced on social media and netizens are absolutely loving it. The short video clip shared on the microblogging site by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services (IFS) shows several lion cubs crossing a waterway with their mother. The video clip posted on Twitter on May 18by the IFS officer starts with the lioness carefully testing the waters before crossing the narrow stream. Meanwhile, her pride of tiny cubs appear slightly confused and follow their mother’s path, ultimately treading along galloping behind her one by one.

“When in doubt, follow your mother,” Nanda wrote in the caption of his post.

When in doubt,Follow your mother pic.twitter.com/MXoqdb2687— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 18, 2021

While the location of the video/incident was not shared, the 22-second video clip garnered close to 43,000 views, over 600 retweets and thousands of likes. Smitten by the cute video, netizens flocked the comments section to express their love and amazement with heart emoticons.

One user mentioned that a mother is undoubtedly the best teacher for her kids. Another praised the message that comes with the video. Spotting how the lioness “checks the water”, a third remarked at the detail. On a funny note, one user picked the fourth cub as “future king”. A lot of users also found it cute. Another wrote that the “best ever path” is always shown by a “mother”.

Meanwhile, in another post shared in June last year, Nanda tweeted about the rise in the population of the Asiatic Lions. “The roar of the lion is louder now,” his caption read. The post further showed figures of “523 in 2015 to 674 now,” which is an increase of almost 29 percent.

The census of the Asiatic lion was conducted by the Gujarat government in June 2020. Other than the rise in a number of the majestic big cats, the report also mentioned that their distribution expanded from 22,000 sq. km in 2015 to 30,000 sq. km in 2020.

