Viral Video Shows Australian TV Presenter Pushing Crocodile Away By Snout

If you’re an animal lover, you wouldn’t mind being followed by a cat or a dog, or any other small animal for that matter. But, how would you react if a reptile as dangerous as a crocodile followed you?

A man named Outback Wrangler Matt Wright’s latest video shows how he pushed away a crocodile by his snout after being followed by the reptile. The seemingly fearless man has shared the clip of the incident on Instagram.

In the video, he is seen explaining how he and his fellow Tommy Nichols are clearing logs in a Northern Territory waterway. While they are seen shifting and moving logs, a crocodile with its mouth wide open is also spotted in the video. While all of this is happening, one can see the giant reptile following Wright.

As he pans the camera to show exactly where the big reptile is placed, one can hear him say, “We have been having a bit of a hard time, we have a little friend that has come to visit us.”

After this, the man can be seen shoving the crocodile away by his snout. Following that, he is seen getting back to helping his fellow.

A few seconds later, the unexpected happens when the crocodile comes back to him all over again. Sighting the huge reptile, he says in the clip, “'Utt, give it up. We are trying to get some work done.”

When the predator refuses to stop, Wright is seen pointing his finger towards the reptile and in a stern tone asks it to ‘stay’. The video, as one would expect, went viral in no time. He has titled the fascinating rare clip as ‘Dangerous Work’.

In the caption, he wrote “The hazards of working in northern Australia, Tommy’s at it again.”

Till now, the video has garnered over one lakh 90 thousand views on Instagram alone. Majority of the people have remarked upon his bravery and poise.

One person in a rather funny tone said, “never again will I moan about my job.” Another person raised a seemingly genuine concern wherein he asked if such a behaviour by a crocodile normal.