Viral Video Shows Cargo Train Running Through Huge Flames After A Truck Crashed Into It in Mexico

A massive fire broke out in central Mexico on Thursday after a fuel tanker truck crashed into a highway bridge near a railway line, burning down homes and blanketing the area in thick smoke. The incident prompted a mass evacuation launched by the authorities to avoid any causalities. Thankfully, no causalities have been reported from the spot. According to local media, the tanker collided with an overpass and caught fire in a nearby residential area, according to Aguascalientes fire chief Miguel Murillo evacuation was carried out for 800 to 1,000 people. Murillo also said twelve people were rescued from their homes and that no one was injured, though one person experienced minor effects from the inhalation of the fumes. He said that the truck driver had been taken into custody.

The video of the incident shows a cargo train, passing through the rail line near the fire spot. The clip garnered over 56 thousand views and counting.

While the second video, which was shot from a car, depicts a goods train in flames, it is noticeable in the recording that the frightened drivers at the scene managed to grab the kids and leapt out of their vehicles.

As soon as the videos went viral, Twitter users began to express their views on the incident with a flood of comments. “My worst nightmare as a trainman,” commented one user.

Another user went on to say “There is a reason why fuel trucks stop before the tracks in the US.”

“Oh my lord…” wrote another user.

“This has the same energy as that scene in War of the Worlds, when the burning train screams by and everyone looks on in horror, then just keeps walking,” A fourth user commented.

The Aguascalientes state government reports that rescue personnel were dispatched right away to the scene.

