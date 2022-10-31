Viral Video Shows Cat Getting Pampered With a 'Spaw Day'

A trip to the spa is always associated with a day of relaxing and rejuvenation with various skincare and haircare treatments. However, did you assume that spa treatments are only reserved for the happiness of humans? Well, cat ‘pawrents’ Fifi Furrha and her husband may disagree with you. Their video, which shows their pet cat having a relaxing ‘spaw day’ is bound to fill you with envy and motivate you to do some self-care yourself. The caption of the video reads: “Chase enjoying a spaw day.”

Take a look at the video here.

The viral reel has now amassed 130k likes and approximately 2869 comments at the time of filing this report. It is the perfect example of how cute animal videos are adored by people, and more so, if the animals are indulging in human-like behaviour. Chase, as the cat is named, can be carefully seen being placed on a cat bed and covered with a matching blanket. Having a ‘spaw’ day is not without effort!

He is next treated to a relaxing massage, and then his Fifi went on to use a jade roller on his face, jowls, and ears. If that wasn’t enough, Chase’s cat-mom went a step further and put a tiny sheet mask on his face too. After a few minutes, she takes off the mask and proceeds to place two cucumber slices on his eyes too.

While Chase lay down peacefully, his cat-mom then proceeded to apply a soothing balm on his paws to keep them protected. And then she went ahead with a nail clipper to chop off those extra lengths. At last, ‘Chase’s spaw’ is finally over as Fifi whips out the cat brush and brushes the entirety of the adorable cat.

Instagram users couldn’t help but keep their calm as Chase enjoyed a sleep-inducing treatment. One user said: “He is the most spoiled cat I’ve ever saw!” while another user said:”Okay now! Chase is living better than I am in the pampering department right now!”. A third user said: “He is one patient guy — also the expression on his face he loved it!”

