Move Over Parkour Artists, This Viral Cat is Giving Everyone Some Serious Competition
Parkour Kitten! Is he going to be the next contestant on American Ninja Warrior?
Parkour Kitten! Is he going to be the next contestant on American Ninja Warrior?
Some people train their entire lives to be at the point where they can work out effortlessly.
Anyone who lifts, squats, runs, basically trains will tell you that while 'Leg day' is what people skip the most, and upper body strength is what people crave the most. The ability to do a full pull-up without straining yourself too much is something everyone who works out would love.
A cat on the Internet, however, has easily achieved this.
Posted by gamer Anthony Wheeler on Twitter, a video shows his cat perform muscle ups, or pull ups, or just in cat language, try to pull itself up on the wall. The cat further does an acrobatic jump before landing on a closet shelf.
My cat is a UNIT pic.twitter.com/Kb5wUiwJW4— Anthony Wheeler (@NAMELESS) June 11, 2019
The video of the cat doing these athlete moves however, is reminding the Internet of the athletes and contestants who go on the extreme sport shows.
Your cat said pic.twitter.com/tuH0TItmhq— Enrique #DareRocket (@SpaceRocket__) June 11, 2019
How your cat be lookin in a few weeks... pic.twitter.com/r6HTlKuiHr— Kevi 🍀 (@KeviSkillz) June 11, 2019
Bro your cat has some serioussss talent— Jordan Kaplan (@JKap415) June 11, 2019
What a beast 😂— Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 12, 2019
Playable character no doubt pic.twitter.com/HeHslqTYi2— JPhilly (@JedrickLamar) June 12, 2019
My cat does these too...she's a beast! pic.twitter.com/dWHyBdo0fA— Jathan from Maine (@jonkelly1970) June 12, 2019
Your bioinspired quadrupedal robot is cool, but can it do this? https://t.co/AngJEdaK7P— François Chollet (@fchollet) June 12, 2019
People also shared their own cats attempting to do these moves.
mine ain’t there yet but making progress pic.twitter.com/dUM8fOQIJK— tyler (@TylerMata) June 12, 2019
Here’s my kitten not too long ago haha pic.twitter.com/xQdLbeZFUi— Jazzberry (@jJazzberry_) June 11, 2019
Mine has laser eye's!! pic.twitter.com/G2Q4XNSgvk— Soren _fry. AKA.. (soul).♋ (@soren_fry) June 12, 2019
Lol pic.twitter.com/dCaT0kcgYI— Sophie Dee (@sophiedee) June 12, 2019
I think mines broken... pic.twitter.com/BEX7SCmXnc— ◡̈ (@Brianaboo2_) June 12, 2019
In the end, the Internet's consensus was is this parkour kitten going to be the next contestant on American Ninja Warrior?
@mattiseman, @Akbar_Gbaja, what do you think? #NinjaWarrior material? https://t.co/6etf3omYqe— Ninja Warrior (@ninjawarrior) June 13, 2019
Also Watch
-
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
- Arjun Kapoor's Shirtless Photo on Instagram Gets This Reaction from Malaika
- India vs New Zealand: Disappointed With Washout But Decision is Sensible: Kohli
- Kolkata Doctors' Strike: Doctors Recount Traumatic Past Experiences
- Sonam Kapoor Takes the Internet by Storm With This Dancing Pose, See Here
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s