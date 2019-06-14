Move Over Parkour Artists, This Viral Cat is Giving Everyone Some Serious Competition

Some people train their entire lives to be at the point where they can work out effortlessly.

Anyone who lifts, squats, runs, basically trains will tell you that while 'Leg day' is what people skip the most, and upper body strength is what people crave the most. The ability to do a full pull-up without straining yourself too much is something everyone who works out would love.

A cat on the Internet, however, has easily achieved this.

Posted by gamer Anthony Wheeler on Twitter, a video shows his cat perform muscle ups, or pull ups, or just in cat language, try to pull itself up on the wall. The cat further does an acrobatic jump before landing on a closet shelf.

My cat is a UNIT pic.twitter.com/Kb5wUiwJW4 — Anthony Wheeler (@NAMELESS) June 11, 2019

The video of the cat doing these athlete moves however, is reminding the Internet of the athletes and contestants who go on the extreme sport shows.

How your cat be lookin in a few weeks... pic.twitter.com/r6HTlKuiHr — Kevi 🍀 (@KeviSkillz) June 11, 2019

Bro your cat has some serioussss talent — Jordan Kaplan (@JKap415) June 11, 2019

What a beast 😂 — Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 12, 2019

Playable character no doubt pic.twitter.com/HeHslqTYi2 — JPhilly (@JedrickLamar) June 12, 2019

My cat does these too...she's a beast! pic.twitter.com/dWHyBdo0fA — Jathan from Maine (@jonkelly1970) June 12, 2019

Your bioinspired quadrupedal robot is cool, but can it do this? https://t.co/AngJEdaK7P — François Chollet (@fchollet) June 12, 2019

People also shared their own cats attempting to do these moves.

mine ain’t there yet but making progress pic.twitter.com/dUM8fOQIJK — tyler (@TylerMata) June 12, 2019

Here’s my kitten not too long ago haha pic.twitter.com/xQdLbeZFUi — Jazzberry (@jJazzberry_) June 11, 2019

In the end, the Internet's consensus was is this parkour kitten going to be the next contestant on American Ninja Warrior?