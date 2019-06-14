Take the pledge to vote

Move Over Parkour Artists, This Viral Cat is Giving Everyone Some Serious Competition

Parkour Kitten! Is he going to be the next contestant on American Ninja Warrior?

Raka Mukherjee

June 14, 2019
Some people train their entire lives to be at the point where they can work out effortlessly.

Anyone who lifts, squats, runs, basically trains will tell you that while 'Leg day' is what people skip the most, and upper body strength is what people crave the most. The ability to do a full pull-up without straining yourself too much is something everyone who works out would love.

A cat on the Internet, however, has easily achieved this.

Posted by gamer Anthony Wheeler on Twitter, a video shows his cat perform muscle ups, or pull ups, or just in cat language, try to pull itself up on the wall. The cat further does an acrobatic jump before landing on a closet shelf.

The video of the cat doing these athlete moves however, is reminding the Internet of the athletes and contestants who go on the extreme sport shows.

People also shared their own cats attempting to do these moves.

In the end, the Internet's consensus was is this parkour kitten going to be the next contestant on American Ninja Warrior?

