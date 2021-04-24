Viral Video Shows Cattle Casually Boarding Train in China

In the almost one and-a-half-minute clip, the livestock can be seen walking through the train cars. “Are these passengers looking for their seats?” reads the opening text in the video.
Farmers can also sell their produce on the train and at destinations as the rail traverses Sichuan Province during the 353km journey spanning 9 hours. The cost of the cheapest tickets is only 2 yuan (30 US cents), reports local media.
The amusing video of the ‘unusual passengers’ has gone viral on the internet attracting thousands of interesting questions from netizens.
One such concerned netizens asked what happens when the animals relieve themselves on the train while another wrote that they would board this train only to pet the animals. A person called the scene ‘interesting’ adding that the smell in the train would be ‘unbearable.’
A person commented on the video and shared that this train was ‘specially opened for farmers at a price close to free, hoping to boost the local economy.’ He added that this is the only train in China that allows animals to be carried.
Multiple users dubbed the video as wholesome while many shared they would have been petting every single animal on the train. A number of people pointed out how fellow passengers seemed so “chill” by the scenes.
