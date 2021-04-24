Viral Video Shows Cattle Casually Boarding Train in China

An unusual scene was spotted in a train in China when livestock was being transported on a passenger train. In a video shared by South China Morning Post, a herd of sheep, goats and pigs were spotted boarding a train from Puxiong to Panzhihua in the landlocked province of Sichuan in China.The cattle can be seen strolling the aisle of the train as fellow passengers patiently make way for them while others barely notice them. As per the South China Morning Post, the bizarre incident was captured on a ‘poverty alleviation low-speed train’ which allows farmers to transport their produce from rural areas to urban cities and these animals were being taken to market.

In the almost one and-a-half-minute clip, the livestock can be seen walking through the train cars. “Are these passengers looking for their seats?” reads the opening text in the video.

Farmers can also sell their produce on the train and at destinations as the rail traverses Sichuan Province during the 353km journey spanning 9 hours. The cost of the cheapest tickets is only 2 yuan (30 US cents), reports local media.

The amusing video of the ‘unusual passengers’ has gone viral on the internet attracting thousands of interesting questions from netizens.

One such concerned netizens asked what happens when the animals relieve themselves on the train while another wrote that they would board this train only to pet the animals. A person called the scene ‘interesting’ adding that the smell in the train would be ‘unbearable.’

A person commented on the video and shared that this train was ‘specially opened for farmers at a price close to free, hoping to boost the local economy.’ He added that this is the only train in China that allows animals to be carried.

Multiple users dubbed the video as wholesome while many shared they would have been petting every single animal on the train. A number of people pointed out how fellow passengers seemed so “chill” by the scenes.

