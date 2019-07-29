Bovine Engineering? Video Shows Cow Casually Strolling into IIT-Bombay Classroom
'Did the cow crack the JEE exam?' quipped a user.
Image credits: Twitter.
If you live in India, stray cattle is not an unusual sight. They're present on almost every Indian road, irrespective of whether it is a rural or urban area. Cows in India are as common a sight as people.
While they may be common on roads, they're not exactly common inside classrooms.
A viral video shows a cow entering a classroom at IIT-Bombay.
In the video, the cow can be seen entering from the door, and casually strolling around, even as students flee in every direction. The cow is also seen climbing up the stairs in the seating gallery for the students.
This video from a hi-tech classroom at the world famous IIT Bombay - is a poignant reminder of the New India we are building.Full story - https://t.co/hUFvO0xlxr pic.twitter.com/OIrfdww6ZC— The DeshBhakt (@akashbanerjee) July 28, 2019
According to Hindustan Times, the incident occurred on Saturday at a lecture hall on the first floor.
“Surprisingly, the animal entered a classroom on the first floor. It must have probably entered through one of the slopes that internally connect the lecture halls on various floors,” a student was quoted saying.
As the video went viral, people on Twitter wondered how the cow got in. 'Did it crack the JEE exam?' quipped one.
Bovine Engineering is now part of the curriculum at IITs— Sidharth Bhatia (@bombaywallah) July 28, 2019
Holy Cow!! She got in without JEE? Under which quota?— सौरभ Saurabh (@saurabh_tikiya) July 28, 2019
She's just come for 'Moo'D Indigo.— That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) July 28, 2019
Does she clear entrance too— ⓢi◗◗iQ☋i (@Siddiquii_says) July 28, 2019
How cow can enter IIT bombay without clearing IITJEE.— h@rsh¡t ra! (@harshitrap29) July 28, 2019
The incident comes less than a fortnight after an intern at IIT-Bombay was attacked by bulls and injured in the process. The incident had highlighted the issue of stray cattle on the campus.
