Watch: Adorable Dog Perfects Every Yoga Pose Its Owner Performs, Video Goes Viral

Social media does not have any meagreness of dog videos as many go viral on a daily basis and become the centre of attraction. The latest one to join the list is a video of a canine doing yoga with its owner. Video took the internet by storm and is winning hearts as people were delighted to see the flexibility of the dog. The video, which has already hit over a million views on Twitter, was shared by former American professional basketball player Rex Chapman.

This dog is actually doing yoga… pic.twitter.com/d7oK5EJa2l— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 17, 2021

The viral video shows the dog, which is an Australian shepherd named Secret, mimicking its owner Mary. The video starts with Secret setting up his yoga mat and precisely copying all the yoga performed by its owner.

Twitter users, who came across this yoga session of Secret and Mary, were gobsmacked and impressed. While some users, comparing themselves with the dog, said that the canine is more flexible than they are. Some even shared images of their own dogs biting them. “I am in awe of their videos,” wrote another user. Few users posted gifs to express their reaction to the video.

Here are some of the reactions:

That’s great. This dog has better form than I do and is officially more flexible. Cool.— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) May 17, 2021

My Dog would just bite me if I tried that 😂 pic.twitter.com/rWAnQ4tuYE— Football Jones #BearDown🅰️ (@WilburWildcat2) May 18, 2021

More flexible than me, tbh. pic.twitter.com/B3y5PwkVft— Trevor Schrock (@misterschrock) May 17, 2021

The Australian shepherd has its own Instagram account, which is managed by its owner and boasts of over 6 lakh followers. The account which chronicles the adventures of the canine is named ‘my_aussie_gal.’

Mary had shared the yoga video on this very account which garnered love from her Instagram family. Previously, Mary had shared videos of the duo doing yoga with exercise balls and trying out new positions. The canine not just excels at yoga but also at playing musical instruments including drums and guitars.

From yoga sessions, celebrating festivals, to vacuuming and mopping the floor, the videos on the account area treat to watch. While some videos will leave you awestruck, some are wholeheartedly fulfilling. Apart from videos, beautiful pictures of Secret are also posted on the account which receive enormous attention from Instagram users.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here