Viral Video Shows Effect of G-Force on This Female Pilot’s Face

There are a lot of amusing videos online, and some of them may be reasoned out due to science. Our daily life revolves around science from waking up in the morning to going back to sleep at night. Another baffling video has been making rounds on the internet of a pilot’s face getting aged due to the effect of G-force. The 32 seconds video opens with a female pilot flying in supposedly a fighter plane and takes a turn when her face changes.

After a few frames when the pilot takes turns, the force in the atmosphere makes her face wrinkle like an old lady’s. In seconds, her face was back to normal. The pilot had a huge sigh after taking the turn successfully. She even took a second to look at the camera and took out her tongue and relaxed.

The caption of the post read: “The effects of G-force on the face.”

The Twitterati are shocked by the scientific phenomena that happened in the video. One of the users said, “Using a fighter or attack jet would surely make you age faster due to the g-forces involved.”

“She went from age 25 to age 75 in the space of a few seconds! Amazing!” added another person.

One more user commented, “Bro she just got a sneak peek at what she gonna look like as an older woman lol.”

Another person quipped, “If you wanna see how somebody’s gonna look when they get old, take them on this ride as a first date.”

The video has crossed approximately six million and has been retweeted by 6,532 Twitter users since it was uploaded.

For those who are unaware of G-Force, it means when the lift of an aircraft is greater than the force of gravity, controlled flight becomes possible which was demonstrated by the Wright brothers in 1903.

