Viral Video Shows Great Dane Sit on Owners Head During Workout

In a truly rare incident, a pet dog sat on his owner’s head while she was preparing to exercise.

The Great Dane sat on his owner Amber Wheeler’s head while she can be seen lying down to a yoga mat.

The six-year-old dog named Blue who is reportedly 70 kilograms casually sat on her head. In the TikTok video, which has been shared on YouTube one can hear the 22-year-old woman scream “Help Help”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqkaDRxmYg0

Speaking to UNLAD, the owner revealed that this is not the first time her dog has interrupted, but usually he chooses to sit on her lap. It was in a first that he sat on her head.

“ To be honest I wasn’t that surprised at all, he’s so dopey he sits on me all the time! Although sitting on my head specifically was a first for me! It’s normally my lap he parks his bum on,” she added.

Fortunately, Amber did not get hurt and found the entire incident quite funny.

Emphasising on her dog’s personality, Amber added, “Blue loves to feel like a king. He has his own sofa, he also sits on our normal living room sofas as well as always laying on my yoga mat. He is super docile but has his moments, especially if there’s food about or someone has his toys”.