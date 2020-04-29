BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Viral Video Shows Great Dane Sit on Owners Head During Workout

Image credits: TikTok.

Image credits: TikTok.

The owner did not get hurt and found the entire incident quite funny.

Share this:

In a truly rare incident, a pet dog sat on his owner’s head while she was preparing to exercise.

The Great Dane sat on his owner Amber Wheeler’s head while she can be seen lying down to a yoga mat.

The six-year-old dog named Blue who is reportedly 70 kilograms casually sat on her head. In the TikTok video, which has been shared on YouTube one can hear the 22-year-old woman scream “Help Help”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqkaDRxmYg0

Speaking to UNLAD, the owner revealed that this is not the first time her dog has interrupted, but usually he chooses to sit on her lap. It was in a first that he sat on her head.

“ To be honest I wasn’t that surprised at all, he’s so dopey he sits on me all the time! Although sitting on my head specifically was a first for me! It’s normally my lap he parks his bum on,” she added.

Fortunately, Amber did not get hurt and found the entire incident quite funny.

Emphasising on her dog’s personality, Amber added, “Blue loves to feel like a king. He has his own sofa, he also sits on our normal living room sofas as well as always laying on my yoga mat. He is super docile but has his moments, especially if there’s food about or someone has his toys”.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,975,051

    +31,408*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,130,191

    +66,377*

  • Cured/Discharged

    937,571

    +30,673*  

  • Total DEATHS

    217,569

    +4,296*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres