Viral Video Shows How a Derailed Train is Positioned Back on Tracks

Train accidents, large or small, can be deadly. The derailment is usually one of the most common causes of accidents. But have you ever wondered how a train is positioned back on track after the derailment?

A video of a derailed train being placed on the track was recently shared on the popular Facebook page "Hmmmmmm", which is known for its viral content.

When people hear about numerous train derailments, they often wonder how the coaches, that are quite heavy, are placed back on track.

In the video, two large plastic platforms were kept on track and the derailed coach of the train was tied with a rope and pulled with the help of an engine. The coach’s platform can be seen derailed from the track.

The coach is pulled forward for a short distance, but as soon as it reaches the plastic box, its iron wheel climbs onto the plastic, repositioning it back on the track. This video is unique and interesting to watch.

The video has already received over 1 crore views on Facebook. At the same time, over 33 thousand people have liked it, and nearly 1500 netizens have left comments on the video. The majority of people are surprised to see this and say that they have never seen anything like it before.

According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau, nearly 12,000 railway passengers were killed in over 13,000 train accidents across the country in the year 2020.

As per the statistics, 32 people died in these accidents every day in 2020. According to the report, about 70 percent of these accidents included passengers falling off the train or getting in the way while crossing the railway track.

