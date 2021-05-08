Viral Video Shows Israelis Chant 'Om Namah Shivay' for India to Overcome Covid-19 Wave

India is putting a brave fight against the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and countries across the world have come forward to help and show their solidarity with us. Many countries have even come forward to offer assistance, sending medical equipment in this battle against the virus. Prayers have been pouring for the good health of India Recently hundreds of Israelis got together in Tel Aviv and chanted ‘Om Namah Shivay’ to pray for the healing of India from the pandemic. The viral video of this sweet gesture by Israeli people was shared by Indian embassy official Pawan K Pal on Instagram.

The video is being loved by people and has got over 1.25 likes after it was posted 3 days ago. Reacting to the video, many Indian Instagram users posted comments thanking people of Israel for their support.

India has been at the forefront of the world’s battle against COVID-19 and had sent vaccine and other medical assistance to many countries earlier. Now when we fight this battle, countries like France, Germany, US, UK, Canada and Singapore have come forward to offer assistance to India.

India is caught amidst a serious virus outbreak of coronavirus in its second wave. With the daily number of rising cases, the health and medical infrastructure of the country has been overburdened. The daily number of cases are breaking record every day. India, today has recorded over 4.01 lakh new cases and over 4000 deaths because of COVID-19. States like Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have been the worst hit by the virus.

A total of 2.18 crores cases have been recorded since the outbreak of the virus last year, while over 1.79 crores have recovered more than 2.38 lakh people have succumbed to the virus. Currently, there are 37 lakh active cases in the country.

