Viral Video Shows Maskless 'Karen' Coughing on Airplane Passengers, Yelling 'Everybody Dies'

Ten months into a global pandemic, with over 1 million deaths and some people still choose to be covidiots.

The latest Internet's latest 'Karen' who protested wearing a mask, and used 'the inevitability of death' as her logic has become the recent talking point.

A video posted on Twitter shows a very angry woman throw a tantrum while being escorted out of a plane for refusing to wear a face mask.

In the footage captured by another passenger, the Scottish woman is seen being kicked off an easyJet aeroplane which was travelling from Belfast to Edinburgh on October 18, after she refused to put on the mask.

The video footage shows a flight attendant ushering the woman off the plane while she screams and swears at passengers before telling staff, "I hope you f****** die."

She then yells at random passengers, "You f*** off, oh you f*** off. You need to get a life. Everybody dies, you know that? Every f****** body dies. If it's corona or not, everybody dies."

Then she proceeds to storm down the aisle of the plane, pausing to purposely cough on unsuspecting passengers who haven't even acknowledged her.

Before she is finally at the door, she turns to the passengers and yells, "Everybody dies that's the only thing that's real."

The enraged flight attendant escorting her out, finally yells "Off, now. Get off now.'

The woman is still heard cursing as she finally de-boards the plane.

A video of the incident went viral on Twitter.

A rare, Shakespearean tragedy Karen, coughing and yelling “everybody dies!” pic.twitter.com/uICdy0z2QJ — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 19, 2020

Many Netizens felt the meltdown of the woman was "typical Karen behaviour."

A passenger onboard told the Edinburgh News the woman asked for a row to herself before the incident, which the staff obliged to.

“The EasyJet staff were really good at handling it,” the man told the outlet. “They accommodated her when she asked for a row of seat to herself, then they politely asked her to wear a mask. She just started shouting.”

An EasyJet spokesperson confirmed that an unruly passenger was removed from Sunday’s flight for disruptive behavior and refusing to put on a mask, reports Fox News.

“In line with EASA [European Aviation Safety Agency] guidelines, all passengers are currently required to bring their own face covering for their flight which must be worn during boarding and onboard, except when eating or drinking,” the statement read. "Passengers receive clear communications before they travel and via announcements onboard to ensure they are aware of this requirement for the health and safety of everyone onboard. We will not tolerate disruptive behavior towards other passengers and crew.”