Viral Video Shows Reporter Saying She Tried to Contact the 'Dead' for Comment
Reporting live on TV from the Anaheim Police Station, the journalist told audiences that she tried to contact a man who was killed during the incident.
Video grab. (Twitter)
Live news broadcast can bring forth the most unexpected information. It is one of the most used tools of the media industry. “Reporting live” adds a sense of credibility to all the news being disseminated. However, one little gaffe while reporting live can lead to a big trouble.
Sara Welch, a reporter from the United States of America, was reporting live for Los Angeles news channel KLTA. She was working on the fatal pursuit in South California.
However, during the live report she had a slip of tongue, which proved to be really unfortunate for the whole incident.
Reporting live on TV from the Anaheim Police Station, Welch told audiences that she tried to contact a man who was killed during the incident. Yes, she tried to contact a dead man!
Her exact words were, “We tried to reach out to the man, who died in this pursuit, they were unavailable for comment.”
When I say I nearly passed out from laughing... pic.twitter.com/TJgpLocqrL— Yashar Ali (@yashar) September 16, 2019
Indy 100 reported this story, who weren’t sure exactly when the footage was originally aired. Nonetheless, the clip was shared on Twitter by journalist Yasher Ali, which quickly went viral.
Despite this mistake, according KLTA’s website, Welch is an esteemed reporter who even received an Emmy nomination for her work. On 9/11, she was in New York reporting from lower Manhattan in the aftermath of the attacks.
This has led to a whirlwind on twitter with many sympathizing for the mistake.
She was thisclose to the biggest get in journalism history pic.twitter.com/rsklDbBjW0— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 17, 2019
If you died laughing she might interview you.— Debra (@DebraDee57) September 16, 2019
when you're the reporter who goes the extra mile to get a comment, even if you don't expect to get a response pic.twitter.com/3WtKuvahRG— Jason Wells (@JasonBretWells) September 16, 2019
Oh bless her heart.— Witch, Hunting♀️ (@JustAGirl515) September 16, 2019
At least they followed proper journalism protocol— Will LeGate (@williamlegate) September 17, 2019
September 17, 2019
