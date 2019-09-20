Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Viral Video Shows Reporter Saying She Tried to Contact the 'Dead' for Comment

Reporting live on TV from the Anaheim Police Station, the journalist told audiences that she tried to contact a man who was killed during the incident.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 20, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
Video grab. (Twitter)
Video grab. (Twitter)
Loading...

Live news broadcast can bring forth the most unexpected information. It is one of the most used tools of the media industry. “Reporting live” adds a sense of credibility to all the news being disseminated. However, one little gaffe while reporting live can lead to a big trouble.

Sara Welch, a reporter from the United States of America, was reporting live for Los Angeles news channel KLTA. She was working on the fatal pursuit in South California.

However, during the live report she had a slip of tongue, which proved to be really unfortunate for the whole incident.

Reporting live on TV from the Anaheim Police Station, Welch told audiences that she tried to contact a man who was killed during the incident. Yes, she tried to contact a dead man!

Her exact words were, “We tried to reach out to the man, who died in this pursuit, they were unavailable for comment.”

Indy 100 reported this story, who weren’t sure exactly when the footage was originally aired. Nonetheless, the clip was shared on Twitter by journalist Yasher Ali, which quickly went viral.

Despite this mistake, according KLTA’s website, Welch is an esteemed reporter who even received an Emmy nomination for her work. On 9/11, she was in New York reporting from lower Manhattan in the aftermath of the attacks.

This has led to a whirlwind on twitter with many sympathizing for the mistake.

