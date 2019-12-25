Take the pledge to vote

Viral Video Shows Rescue Attempt of a Baby Stuck In a Skee-Ball Machine at a Gaming Arcade

Earlier a kid from Florida had gotten stuck inside a claw machine.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 25, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
Viral Video Shows Rescue Attempt of a Baby Stuck In a Skee-Ball Machine at a Gaming Arcade
Image credits: Twitter.

A couple from Las Vegas had a harrowing experience with their son getting accidentally trapped in an arcade machine.

A video showing the plight of a baffled mother trying to get her baby out of a skee-ball machine as the baby shows no inclination to get out has been shared on Twitter by the father.

The mother could be seen struggling to get the trapped baby out by and grabbing onto his leg.

The clip begins with Noah, the baby, inquisitively climbing up the skee-ball machine attracted by the jazzy lights, followed by the panic-stricken mom trying to rescue him.

Captioned “Have a kid it will be fun they said”, the Twitter post by Corey Brown, the 2-year-old baby’s father, instantly went viral garnering over 14 million views. He could be heard saying, “I’m crying” while filming the incident.

Netizens were divided in their opinion as some found it hilarious and cracked jokes while others criticized the parents for being careless. There were other parents on Twitter who came to the couple’s defence stating that babies are “quick” to move.

Corey Brown informed his followers that the arcade workers opened the glass window with a key to fetch Noah out.

Noah though is not the first adventurous baby to be trapped in an arcade machine.

A 2-year-old being rescued from a similar situation in an arcade game had surfaced earlier this year. Also, earlier a kid from Florida had gotten stuck inside a claw machine.

