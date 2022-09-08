Viral Video Shows Specially Abled Boy's Mesmerising Paintings Skills

Life is never easy but it can be slightly difficult for people suffering from any physical ailments. However, with determination and willpower, physical disabilities can be overcome. A video shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra is a testimony to this statement.

In the video, a specially-abled boy is working on a painting. The 9-second video shows the boy holding the brush with the help of his elbows. He is deeply engrossed in working on every aspect of his painting. The video was shared on September 6 and it registered more than 69,000 views.

Users were impressed with the resolve exhibited by this boy and shared similar videos. One user shared a video of a person without hands and legs doing every task easily. This person was typing with the help of his lips and nose. Not only that but he was also seen climbing stairs. This person was suffering from Hanhart syndrome as specified in the caption. In this syndrome, limbs (arms and legs) and tongue etc are also affected.

A similar video wherein a boy named Gokaran Patil, who was born without hands but paints masterpieces with feet, was shared on Twitter in 2020. This video was shared by IAS officer Priyanka Shukla. Gokaran is also suffering from a hearing disorder.

The video shows him carefully working on a painting. He has firmly gripped the painting brush in his toes. The way he perfectly uses a brush shows his acumen at painting.

Users loved the video and lauded the courage shown by Gokaran. The video has collected more than 1.89 lakh views. This video has been retweeted more than 900 times.

