Viral Video Shows 'Tarzan' Bike with Mini ATM That Works on Voice Command
The owner of the mini ATM fixed motorbike claims he that it is the first such ATM made by him that works on a voice command.
Motorbike lovers often modify their two-wheelers to stand out of the league.
Recently, a video of a wonder bike named Tarzan is going viral on social media platform including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp not because it is expensive, but because it works on the voice commands of its owner.
What is more intriguing is that the motorcycle also has a mini ATM (Automated Teller Machine) that works on voice command. The features of the bike are no less than bizarre, grabbing eyeballs across social media platforms.
There is more to this motorbike, the engine of Tarzan starts on a voice command and plays music following commands given by its owner.
It takes off from the stand and can be parked very easily.
The video shows the bike's owner, who identifies himself as Mohammad Sayeed, asks a man, who is shooting the video, to come in front of his motorbike and look at its front side. After that a light blinks, the man commands the bike's mini ATM to dispense him Rs 5.
A black box with ATM painted on it in red installed on the vehicle listens to the voice and gives a coin. However, the person has not been identified.
The owner of the mini ATM fixed motorbike claims he that it is the first such ATM made by him that works on a voice command. He then demonstrates how the motorbike can be taken off from the stand without hassle and park itself automatically.
The owner of the motorbike then gives a voice command to play music and indicates with his hand to stop it.
The owner of the motorbike says that he is from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.
The bike starts itself as the man says "Tarzan" and then also demonstrates how to turn it off, when asked. The 'Sooraj' bike runs on diesel.
