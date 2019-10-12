Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Viral Video Shows 'Tarzan' Bike with Mini ATM That Works on Voice Command

The owner of the mini ATM fixed motorbike claims he that it is the first such ATM made by him that works on a voice command.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 12, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Viral Video Shows 'Tarzan' Bike with Mini ATM That Works on Voice Command
The owner of the mini ATM fixed motorbike claims he that it is the first such ATM made by him that works on a voice command.

Motorbike lovers often modify their two-wheelers to stand out of the league.

Recently, a video of a wonder bike named Tarzan is going viral on social media platform including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp not because it is expensive, but because it works on the voice commands of its owner.

What is more intriguing is that the motorcycle also has a mini ATM (Automated Teller Machine) that works on voice command. The features of the bike are no less than bizarre, grabbing eyeballs across social media platforms.

There is more to this motorbike, the engine of Tarzan starts on a voice command and plays music following commands given by its owner.

It takes off from the stand and can be parked very easily.

The video shows the bike's owner, who identifies himself as Mohammad Sayeed, asks a man, who is shooting the video, to come in front of his motorbike and look at its front side. After that a light blinks, the man commands the bike's mini ATM to dispense him Rs 5.

A black box with ATM painted on it in red installed on the vehicle listens to the voice and gives a coin. However, the person has not been identified.

The owner of the mini ATM fixed motorbike claims he that it is the first such ATM made by him that works on a voice command. He then demonstrates how the motorbike can be taken off from the stand without hassle and park itself automatically.

The owner of the motorbike then gives a voice command to play music and indicates with his hand to stop it.

The owner of the motorbike says that he is from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

The bike starts itself as the man says "Tarzan" and then also demonstrates how to turn it off, when asked. The 'Sooraj' bike runs on diesel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram