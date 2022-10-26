Viral Video Shows UK PM Rishi Sunak's 'Griha Pravesh' at Downing Street But it's Fake News

A video has been going viral on Facebook, claiming to show Rishi Sunak’s ‘griha pravesh’ or housewarming ceremony at 10 Downing Street according to Hindu rituals. It has been fact-checked and found to be fake by The Quint’s Webqoof. The video shows the new UK PM and his wife Akshata Murthy interacting with a saffron-clad individual. Another video was shared of the couple, dressed in the same clothes, worshipping a cow, with the same ‘griha pravesh’ claim. However, the Webqoof report stated that the videos were from when Sunak and Murthy visited the ISKCON Bhaktivedanta Manor temple in Watford on August 18.

Below is an instance of the false claims being circulated on Facebook:

And here is the tweet from Sunak, sharing a photograph from when he and Murthy visited the ISKCON Bhaktivedanta Manor temple back in August. “Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday,” he wrote in the caption.

Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday. pic.twitter.com/WL3FQVk0oU — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 18, 2022

Moreover, details of the visit, along with photos, were also shared on the temple’s Instagram page, where one can see the cow that was worshipped as well as the saffron-clad person. “As the two day Janmashtami festival approaches at Bhaktivedanta Manor, we were honoured to have Rishi Sunak visit today to deliver his well-wishes and gratitude to all the 1,500 volunteers for all their hard work over the festival period,” part of the caption read.

Indians looking for information on the new UK prime minister searched Google for answers to a plethora of questions: What is Sunak's caste? What is UK PM's relation with India and Pakistan? What is vegetarianism? These and many more searches were looked up in the past 24 hours on the search engine in India and the results are below for you to see. Notably, the top searches were made in Karnataka, Delhi, and Goa respectively.

