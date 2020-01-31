Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Viral Video Shows Woman Dressed as Minnie Mouse Beating Up Security Personnel

The 38 seconds long video, clip which has been shared on micro blogging site Twitter, has been viewed more than 5 million times.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 31, 2020, 1:53 PM IST
In what can be called a truly unexpected incident a woman dressed as one of Disney’s most popular characters, Minnie Mouse brutally thrashed a security personnel. The incident, which took place on the Vegas strip, has been widely shared on social media.

The 38 seconds long video, clip which has been shared on micro blogging site Twitter, has been viewed more than 5 million times. In the video it can be seen, a woman wearing Minnie Mouse costume is beating and pulling hair of woman security personnel. Two men, who can be seen dressed as Mickey Mouse and Goofy, try to control the woman, who was brutally attacking the personnel. Towards the end of the video it can be seen that Minnie, seemingly in anger leaves the site of incident along with Mickey and Goofy.

The video, which has been retweeted over 10 thousand times till now, received all kinds of comments on the Social Media platform.

A user, who seemed to be on the side of Minnie Mouse costume clad woman, wrote, “I don’t know what was happening but I was able to gather she had her reasons to drag that white woman”

Other reactions which were on the funnier side included:

