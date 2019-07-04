Viral Video Shows Woman Licking Ice-cream In Store and Replacing It on Shelf

Human behaviour, often, is one of the most baffling things one can see.

Take for instance, the video going viral on social media, which sees a woman licking a tub of Blue Bell Creameries ice cream, before placing it back in a grocery store freezer.

"Lick it!" a man can be heard off-camera encouraging her to carry out the disgusting act, as the woman puts her tongue on the brand's Tin Roof-flavored ice cream.

"Oh, you foul. Put it back, put it back," he continues as she places it back in the freezer.

Needless to say the video has sparked a massive social media outrage, for something that is both, morally wrong and unhygienic.

The 9-second clip was shared on Twitter by @BlindDensetsu on Saturday. The video's caption read, "What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?!

Since being posted the video has received over 11 million views and has been re-tweeted close to 27 thousand times, with social media criticising the woman for her behavior.

One user wrote, "Assuming this isn't just shot for reactions, and she really put the ice cream back for someone else to buy - it should be a felony."

While another posted, "Guessing she can be ID’d on social media... this not not funny in the least!! She needs to be charged... especially bc thus likely prompts others to behave ignorantly for “hits”."

One user even went on to add, "I'm disgusted. This should be a criminal charge.

Overly dramatic, NO. People like me with a compromised immune system (#lupus) I go out of my may to stay away from germs often missing out on life moments.

Then some pathetic excuse for a human can carelessly put lives at risk."

Here's how others reacted:

One user even commented, "This is why I make sure the wrap is fully on before I purchase any ice cream from a store. No wrap no purchase. Period."

Interestingly enough, ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs took the opportunity to allay customer fears by posting, "Our Ice cream cartons do contain a safety seal."

Blue Bell Creameries, on its part, have issued a statement on their website following the incident that thanks consumers for alerting them and reads, "During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal," the company said.

"The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable."