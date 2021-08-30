Viral Video: Small Dog Takes His Friend, Horse, On a Walk

Social media, especially Instagram and YouTube, is a huge repository of cute videos featuring pet dogs and cats. Such videos often go viral as well. What we see more often are animal’s naughty tricks, their love and their loyalty. Don’t we also just love it? Recently a video in which a small dog is seen walking a horse with it by holding his rope has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a small brown-coloured dog is holding a long rope in his mouth. This rope is tied to his friend, a horse, who is walking behind him. It is visible in the video that the rope or canvas headgear of the horse is tied with a long rope. The dog is holding the rope tightly and making the horse walk with him. The beautiful brown horse is also obeying his cute little friend and is walking behind him. Green hills can be seen in the background of the video. It appears the video was shot in some village abroad. Another more dog was seen next to the horse in the video.

A YouTube channel, The Curator, has posted the video but it can also be seen on other channels and social media platforms. People are loving this bond between the horse and the small dog. A few days ago, another video related to a dog was going viral which was also appreciated by the people. In the video, a dog was taking care of three kittens. People were pleasantly surprised to see this friendship between a dog and cat.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here