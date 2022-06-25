This Rendition of 'Pasoori' Will Make Your Friday Better. Seen it Yet?

The craze for Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori, which is one of the most trending songs in India now, doesn’t seem to be ending. While many are busy posting at least one video with the song playing in the background, others are happy making reels of themselves dancing to the song. Amidst all this, another Pasoori rendition video is making rounds of the internet, but all for different reasons. Posted around three days ago, the video is going crazy viral as it has left the netizens in splits.

While we can’t get over some of the beautiful Pasoori renditions on the internet, a video posted by an Instagram meme page named Mallu Viral has redirected the netizens’attention to its hilarious rendition of the song. In the funny video, a man can be seen passionately singing the song, and putting all his efforts to say the lyrics correctly. Giving his best shot at trying to ace each note and expression, the man looks hilarious in the clip. After watching the video, it appears that the singer was completely unaware of the concept of the lyrics and the melody.

The meme page posted the video with a hilarious caption, wherein it asked the netizens to tag their friends who sing similar to the man in the video. The caption read, “Mention that Singer,” and ended with a laughing emoticon. The video was quick to grab all the attention, and the comments section was flooded with the laughing emoticons.

Apart from laughing emoticons, users didn’t shy away from tagging their friends, as asked in the caption. One user wrote, “It’s so bad that it’s good”. It is very impressive to learn that, despite releasing in February this year, the duet song continues to rule millions of hearts.

