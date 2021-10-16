Woman Starts Singing 'Saj Rahi Gali' on Flight, Other Passengers Join In

It is common for people to get bored while going on a long journey but they do find new ways to avoid that. Some people listen to music, while others like to read newspapers or magazines. But wouldn’t it be great fun if your co-passengers became your friends? Here, we are going to talk about a flight wherein the passengers had such a great time that their video went viral. A video of the flight in which people can be seen singing is going viral on social media. In the video, a woman can be seen singing an old Bollywood song ‘Saj Rahi Gali Meri Maa.’ This song is from the film ‘Kunwara Baap’ and was sung by Mehmood. It is visible in the clip that people are enjoying their time after joining the woman in singing. The video is going viral on Instagram and a lot of people have appreciated the camaraderie shared by the passengers. Some have also shared how they deal with boredom on a journey. Instagram user Mohammad Magdi has shared this video on his Instagram handle. Shared a few days ago, this video has already received 119,000 likes.

While one of the users wrote: “You guys make flights so fun even the pilots must be thinking this is their best flight”, another one said, “I wanna be in that flight too”. A third user said that it would be more fun when you found the pilot also enjoying there.

In the olden days, it was a common thing to see people singing and dancing in trains in India but this trend went away with time. However, one may still find people singing and enjoying some train journeys but something like this might just be the first time that passengers were seen singing and enjoying their flight journey.

