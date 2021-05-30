Viral Watermelon Math Puzzle Leaves Netizens Scratching Their Heads

Just say, it’s a normal day and you are scrolling through your social media feed, what’s the probability of you stopping at a Mathematic puzzle that pops up? If your response to this question is positive, then this now-viral tweet will surely attract your attention. Sharing a math puzzle on her Twitter timeline, author and screenwriter Advaita Kala posted a picture that featured a few watermelons with numbers on them, and an interesting question.

So, before we jump to an answer shared by the Twitterati, why don’t you try solving it?

Been a while so why not … try this one pic.twitter.com/LYRWTJ5gxX— अद्वैता काला Advaita Kala 😷 (@AdvaitaKala) May 28, 2021

Trying to find the answer to this ‘simple’ looking math’s puzzle, many users pointed out a fundamental inconsistency in the question. “Not possible because all are odd numbers and a sum of three odd numbers can never be an even number (30),” wrote a user in his response. While another jokingly suggested that these watermelons should be eaten to eliminate the ‘problem’ here.

However, some of the users soon pointed out that the watermelon which apparently had the number 9 written on it was placed upside down and it actually was number 6. This made an ‘apparent’ wrong question easy to solve and it turns out, you should not always rush for an answer before scanning the question properly.

Yes All watermelons are placed in same style except the one with 9. So arrange it in the same format as others, it will become 6. Therefore Answer will be 11+13+6= 30. 😊😊— Mir Mahboob Ali (@Adil_336) May 28, 2021

One melon is upside down. pic.twitter.com/EMGLZcUTiV— Sanjay Mehta 🇮🇳 (@sanjaymehta) May 28, 2021

Mathematic puzzles and riddles are quite popular on social media and evoke a lot of engagement online. Often these simple-looking ‘problems’ go viral with people trying to find the right answers.

In another instance, a math riddle based on ‘eggs’ had gone viral. The riddle here posed a simple question asking people to find answers

Here’s the riddle, “If I had 4 eggs, and a thief gave me 3 and my rooster laid 5 more How many do I have?”

It sounds simple, right? However, if you are going to calculate the number of eggs based only on the number, you may never be able to get it right. The trick here is decoding the wordplay here with logic. The first line of the riddle is a hypothetical assumption which means there are still ‘0’ eggs in reality. With thieves giving 3 eggs, the number goes to 3. However, the third line mentions a ‘rooster’ laying eggs which is impossible as roosters don’t lay eggs, which means zero eggs collected from the roosters. So, 0+3+0 = 3.

