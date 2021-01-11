Virat-Anushka, PM Modi and Covid Feature on Kites at Rakjot Market Before Uttarayan Festival

The Uttarayan festival or Makar Sankranti is all set to be celebrated on January 14 and the preparations for it are in full swing everywhere although the states will be seeing scaled down celebrations. Keeping up with the traditions, even as kite makers and enthusiasts are gearing up for celebrations after adhering to the Gujarat High Court's order, market in Rajkot have been decked up with kites with a variety of themes, including coronavirus , PM Modi and actors and cricketers.

Like every year, the kit makers banked upon some of the most common themes and used them on the kites.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the owner of a kite shop Rajni Patel said," There are over 1,500 varieties of kites in the market and like every year, the ones with PM Modi's photos are in demand." He also said that the most discussed topic of coronavirus and pandemic has also been widely used as themes for the kites.

Gujarat: With Uttarayan festival around the corner, markets in Rajkot decked up with a variety of kites including COVID-19 themed kites and those carrying images of PM Narendra Modi, and cricketers and actors. pic.twitter.com/FKKnTLioFP — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021

The kites feature several funky messages on them. Some of the popular ones include the very common slogan of the BJP party "Modi hai toh mumkin hai". Whereas some are also about the various precautions one can follow during the pandemic such as wearing masks or santiising. Each of these messages have been shown in a funny, quirky manner.

There also have been kites featuring photos of actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, superhero characters among others.

Politics has not been an unknown theme for the kite makers to use. Earlier too, during election days or before and after them, kites with images of Narendra Modi, some of his slogans, such as ‘acche din’ and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’ and some of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a few quirky messages of their verbal clashes have also been extremely popular.

The Gujarat government last week took out a notification where in allowed the festival to be celebrated but only inside housing society premises. The state refused to give permission to fly kites in public places which was upheld by the Gujarat High Court who also agreed to the state's directives that were listed to control the spread of the pandemic.