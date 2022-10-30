Virat Kohli's 2018 Tweet Praising Aiden Markram Goes Viral after Indian Star Drops a Sitter

Virat Kohli, of all people, dropped a sitter to give South Africa’s Aiden Markram a crucial lifeline at a time when India needed wickets to pull the brakes on Proteas chasing a below-par 134 in the T20 World Cup clash on Sunday. The incident occurred on the fifth delivery in the 12th over when Markram pulled one of Ravichandran Ashwin’s deliveries to the deep mid-wicket.

Kohli looked to pouch it but the ball popped out. He then tried to take it on the second attempt but could not hang on. Markram was batting at 35.

As the world watched the best in the business drop a regulation catch in disbelief, Twitter trolls were quick to pull out an out-of-context tweet from Virat Kohli’s account that had a mention of South Africa’s Aiden Markram.

“Aiden Markram is a delight to watch!” Kohli’s tweet dated March 24, 2018 read.

Also Read: Pakistan Fans are Rooting for India’s Win Against South Africa in T20 World Cup With Memes

Aiden Markram is a delight to watch! — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2018

Twitter users quoted Kohli’s tweet to troll the Indian cricketer.

The reason he put down a catch is here https://t.co/dCrpgTfM24 — Cricket Fan™ (@Vijay_Kohli__18) October 30, 2022

Yeah Legend let’s drop catch to watch it more https://t.co/9rkglaigR2 — Talha Arshad (@Mtam687) October 30, 2022

Relax guys , Kohli wanted to watch him bat further. https://t.co/hW1FAA2PkP — Abdul Hadi (@Abdul_Hadi_1) October 30, 2022

He's apparently a fan too https://t.co/eJoSe26vnd — toxic nihilist (@chaoticlabrat) October 30, 2022

Kohli wants delight hence the catch drop https://t.co/w0wvdVItWc — HHVM (@vakilfan) October 30, 2022

The drop did cost India a lot as South Africa’s scorecard was 63-3 in 12 overs. Markram went on to scoring an impressive 52. David Miller, who mostly acted as the second fiddle in his partnership with Markram, shifted gears in the later half of his innings as he remained unbeaten for 59.

South Africa achieved the target of 134 set by India with 5 wickets and a couple of deliveries to spare.

It was, however, Lungi Ngidi’s match-winning 4/29 in 4 overs that restricted India from going big. Suryakumar Yadav, with his outstanding 68 in 40 balls, was the only player to watch in India’s wrecked innings.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here