Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to Auction Bats Used in Record Partnership Against Gujarat Lions in 2016

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to Auction Bats Used in Record Partnership Against Gujarat Lions in 2016

Earlier in the week, Kohli and de Villiers got together for a chat on Instagram where they promised to work together to help those in need in both their respective countries.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 2:04 PM IST
Teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore previously and rival international captains Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers have decided to partners up together yet again in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic which has led to lockdowns in almost all countries around the world has claimed the lives of many too.

The pair, who went beserk on one fine night in 2016 against the Gujarat Lions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, put on a mammoth 229-run partnership of 96 deliveries. RCB went on to win the game by 144 runs.

The duo will be putting together “Virat’s bat and gloves, AB’s shirt and bat - and creating one unique auction item.”

The proceeds from this auction will be split up and used half in South Africa and half in India to help the put food on the plates of the needy.

“Immediately after the auction closes on 10 May, 2020, I will personally contact the winner and make arrangements for the package to be delivered to your home,” AB wrote in his post on Instagram.

Cricket has given me many incredible memories - and, among the most precious, stands the partnership with @virat.kohli , playing for RCB and against Gujarat Lions in 2016. Everything clicked on what was a truly unforgettable night at the IPL. The capacity crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium were going crazy, and we both scored centuries in a partnership of 229 runs from 96 balls. More importantly, RCB won the match by 144 runs. Now we find ourselves in a global crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Virat and I would like to help people in need, people struggling to put food on the table. So we are donating some of the key items from that special day in 2016 - Virat’s bat and gloves, my shirt and bat - and creating one unique auction item, on the Bid or Buy online platform(link in my bio-type key words in the search button to find the piece). All money raised will be donated to charities supporting people most severely affected by the crisis, split 50/50 between charities working in SA and India. Immediately after the auction closes on 10 May, 2020, I will personally contact the winner and make arrangements for the package to be delivered to your home. Take care and stay safe.

Earlier in the week, Kohli and de Villiers got together for a chat on Instagram where they promised to work together to help those in need in both their respective countries.

"The hunger around the world hurts me, they can't get food on the table and I have been supporting that cause. Nothing can be worse. That has been my focus and will be for the rest of life," de Villiers had told Kohli.

"The 2016 knock against Gujarat Lions was enjoyable. That partnership. We both got hundreds. So I asked you (Virat) to get hold of that bat and I have also got mine. Now we sign our shirts from that match and ours bats. The plan is to get it on an online auction platform," said de Villiers.

"It will be a nice collectors item. All proceeds will go for COVID-19 issue and a cause that supports getting meals on peoples' tables," added the 36-year old, regarded as one of the most destructive cricketers of all time.

"This is an amazing idea. The foundation plan is great and I can bring in my foundation too and we can do it together," Kohli had agreed.

