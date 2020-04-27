Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to Auction Bats Used in Record Partnership Against Gujarat Lions in 2016

Teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore previously and rival international captains Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers have decided to partners up together yet again in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic which has led to lockdowns in almost all countries around the world has claimed the lives of many too.

The pair, who went beserk on one fine night in 2016 against the Gujarat Lions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, put on a mammoth 229-run partnership of 96 deliveries. RCB went on to win the game by 144 runs.

The duo will be putting together “Virat’s bat and gloves, AB’s shirt and bat - and creating one unique auction item.”

The proceeds from this auction will be split up and used half in South Africa and half in India to help the put food on the plates of the needy.

“Immediately after the auction closes on 10 May, 2020, I will personally contact the winner and make arrangements for the package to be delivered to your home,” AB wrote in his post on Instagram.

Earlier in the week, Kohli and de Villiers got together for a chat on Instagram where they promised to work together to help those in need in both their respective countries.

"The hunger around the world hurts me, they can't get food on the table and I have been supporting that cause. Nothing can be worse. That has been my focus and will be for the rest of life," de Villiers had told Kohli.

"The 2016 knock against Gujarat Lions was enjoyable. That partnership. We both got hundreds. So I asked you (Virat) to get hold of that bat and I have also got mine. Now we sign our shirts from that match and ours bats. The plan is to get it on an online auction platform," said de Villiers.

"It will be a nice collectors item. All proceeds will go for COVID-19 issue and a cause that supports getting meals on peoples' tables," added the 36-year old, regarded as one of the most destructive cricketers of all time.

"This is an amazing idea. The foundation plan is great and I can bring in my foundation too and we can do it together," Kohli had agreed.

