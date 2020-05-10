Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Donate for Welfare of Mumbai Police Personnel

India skipper Virat Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma have contributed Rs 5 lakh each for police welfare as the world battles it out against the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote: "Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation."

Virat and Anushka have been trying to help the needy as much as they can in these troubled times and apart from donating to the PM-CARES Fund, the India cricketer also decided to join hands with former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers to raise money to help the needy.

They put up equipments -- that were used during their historic partnership against Gujarat Lions in 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) -- on auction in order to raise funds for fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The duo had put on the highest-ever partnership in the history of the tournament when they smashed 229 runs against Gujarat in 2016 IPL.

