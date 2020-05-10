BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Donate for Welfare of Mumbai Police Personnel

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Donate for Welfare of Mumbai Police Personnel

Virat and Anushka have been trying to help the needy as much as they can in these troubled times and apart from donating to the PM-CARES Fund.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
India skipper Virat Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma have contributed Rs 5 lakh each for police welfare as the world battles it out against the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote: "Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation."

Virat and Anushka have been trying to help the needy as much as they can in these troubled times and apart from donating to the PM-CARES Fund, the India cricketer also decided to join hands with former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers to raise money to help the needy.

They put up equipments -- that were used during their historic partnership against Gujarat Lions in 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) -- on auction in order to raise funds for fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The duo had put on the highest-ever partnership in the history of the tournament when they smashed 229 runs against Gujarat in 2016 IPL.

