Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are the Same Person. Their Adorable Childhood Photos are 'Proof'

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are GOATS of modern-day cricket. While the Pakistan skipper is currently dominating in all formats of cricket, Kohli rediscovering his lost form ahead of the T20I World Cup has sent a wave of confidence in the Team India camp. Although Kohli’s experience and records put him in a league of his own, Azam’s batting and leadership qualities have made the Pakistan team a force to reckon with in recent times.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that cricket lovers from both nations love to compare Kohli and Azam’s batting prowess– one that is equal parts elegant and stunning.

But did you know the two cricketers from arch-rival nations are essentially the same person? At least these photos from their respective childhoods suggest so.

“How come, both babar & kohli are wearing the same shirts,” a Twitter user wrote as they shared photos of Azam and Kohli dressed in similar flannel shirts in their childhood.

How come, both babar & kohli are wearing the same shirts That bowl cut pic.twitter.com/85PYXR6tyA — Masab Aqeel Janjua (@MasabAqeelreal) September 27, 2022

Karan Arjun? Fans think so.

Destined for greatness!

Btw those flannel shirts are love. ❤️ https://t.co/1j90zoNtkS — Osama Zafar (@phuppo_jan) September 27, 2022

Inke sitare bhi milte ha lagta ha.. https://t.co/sDT7hEFSIZ — Mahwish Zahra (@MahwishZahra12) September 27, 2022

This, however, isn’t the only photo of the duo that has done the rounds of the microblogging site Twitter in recent times.

Former India skipper Kohli meeting and greeting Pakistan captain Babar Azam ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 clash “ended” rivalry on social media, even ever so briefly. The two greats of the game met each other ahead of the much-anticipated clash between the two nations in Dubai as fans were over the moon to see their favourites in a single frame.

The mutual respect shown by the two on the field with a handshake and smiles on their faces was carried over to the microblogging site where the fans from both nations assembled to share their love and respect for cricket and couldn’t wait to witness the marquee encounter between Kohli and Babar.

