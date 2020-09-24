Virat Kohli and Chole Bhature are Match Made in Heaven and His Interaction With PM Modi is Proof

Not just the cricket fans but even Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows about Kohli's love for Chole Bhature.

Skipper Virat Kohli has set unprecedented fitness standards in the Indian cricket team. The Indian captain who is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 regularly uploads Instagram videos of his rigorous gym sessions. He is also quite vocal about his strict diet plans which prove how he is one of the fittest athletes donning the Indian jersey. And, it shows.

Perhaps that's the reason why the fitness enthusiast Kohli was invited to chat with PM Narendra Modi on Thursday during the nation-wide online Fit India Dialogue in celebration of the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement.

Milind Soman, Rujuta Diwekar and other fitness influencers shared dialogue with the PM but it was Kohli tuning in from UAE that became a talking point on social media.

Kohli talked about the importance of fitness and how he himself understood the need to make fitness his priority. It was then the PM Modi joked that maybe Delhi's Chole Bhature were missing Kohli, as the Indian cricketer spoke on the need of maintaining a proper diet to improve his own game.

Even Modiji knows about Chole Bhature and Virat Kohli ❤️🙌🏻👀 pic.twitter.com/KlZkkjKkk8 — That Cricket Fan (@Viratian18fan) September 24, 2020

This, however, isn't the first instance of the country getting to know about Kohli's love for Chole Bhature.

In fact, in an interview with Gaurav Kapur on the popular show Breakfast With Champions three years ago, Kohli admitted that if he ever had a cheat day, it would be in the form of visiting Ram's Chole Bhature in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi.

"Rajouri Garden mein Ram ke Chole Bhature. 110%. Woh bhi uski dukaan ke paas jaake. Ghar aate aate toh woh bhature kahan rehte hain? Seeli hui bread ki feel aati hai. Taaze, taaze jo phoole hue jo aate hain. Jisme ungli maar ke bhatura jo neeche. Thode pyaaz, thodi hari chutney aur gajar, mirch ka achaar.

(Ram's Chole Bhature in Rajouri Garden 110 per cent. That too I'll go to his shop and have it...not take away. By the time it comes home, it's not a bhatura anymore. It feels like a stale bread. Fresh bhatura is where you pop a hole with your finger with some onions, mint chutney, and some pepper pickle)," a virtually drooling Kohli told Kapur.

The chole bhature also found a mention in one of Kohli's social media posts earlier this year ahead of the third and final T20I contest against the visiting Sri Lankan team.

With eyes glued to the ball, Kohli wrote, "Ball out of the Bowlers hand and Chole Bhature for a cheat meal deserve the same kind of focus."