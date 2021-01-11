News18 Logo

buzz

News18» News»Buzz»Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Just Born Baby Girl is Already Giving Competition to Taimur
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Just Born Baby Girl is Already Giving Competition to Taimur

How will the Virushka baby affect Taimur's popularity? Internet is imagining his reaction with hilarious memes.

Buzz Staff

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli became parents to a baby girl on Monday. Kohli announced the arrival of their first child on Twitter and said both the baby and Sharma were healthy.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli said in a statement.

Sharma and Kohli, both 32, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Sharma announced their pregnancy in August.

The news has everyone on the social media elated and excited. However, the memers are at it again, this time with Taimur memes. Actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur has been the apple of the paparazzi's eye for the longest time. Taimur crying, walking, playing or just being there has been captured by the shutterbugs. His cuteness and fluency with the camera has melted our hearts almost every time with his golden eyes.

And with Anushka and Kohli's baby, memers are joking that Taimur's popularity will be hit. Take a look at some of the hilarious memes:

The news came on a day when India snatched a remarkable draw in the third Test against Australia in Sydney to keep the series alive at 1-1. Good news indeed.


