Virat Kohli Asks Cricket Fans to Caption His Photo and Desi Twitter Hits it Out of the Park
Kohli has shone as a star player for his humble nature, especially when he asked fans to stop booing Steve Smith during the match against Australia, winning people's hearts.
Kohli has shone as a star player for his humble nature, especially when he asked fans to stop booing Steve Smith during the match against Australia, winning people's hearts.
India is establishing its spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 not only on the field, but on social media as well.
India has already won two matches in the tournament led by captain Virat Kohli, against South Africa and Australia and were seen training since the last match before they up go up against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday.
Kohli has shone as a star player for his humble nature, especially when he asked fans to stop booing Steve Smith during the match against Australia, winning people's hearts.
Ahead of the New Zealand match, Virat Kohli posted a picture with the hashtag #TrainingDay and asked Twitter to caption it.
Caption this 💬 #TrainingDay pic.twitter.com/Zir43Uyn5f
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 12, 2019
Desi Twitter hit straight sixes with their answers.
Definitely 5 century in this #WorldCup2019 😄😄😍😍🙏 pic.twitter.com/TPcp50mmtZ — Hasi Johari 🇮🇳 (@hasiaf_johari) June 12, 2019
yeh dekh tere bhai ki haath ki lakiren bata rahi world cup lane wala hai India
— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkey_) June 12, 2019
"Kohli ko World Cup me kitne 100s banane hai?" — abhi (@Fake_Acc18) June 12, 2019
Is bar 5 century marunga pic.twitter.com/iNXrKHMtp2— Prince 🇮🇳 (@iPrince55) June 12, 2019
How many wickets did Amir take today??Virat:#AUSvPAK #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/jaHeSE2T3g— Ahmar (@chawli_na_marna) June 12, 2019
When Someone says XYZ is the best playerVirat be like: Talk to my hand✋ pic.twitter.com/c0u57ccZUl— Rii♡ (@Riaatweets) June 12, 2019
6 centuries marunga iss World Cup mein ❤️— desi mojito 😎 (@desimojito) June 12, 2019
Shikhar Dhawan is out for 3 weeks.Virat Kohli : Relax, I'm here.— Abhishek (@AbhishekKirsten) June 12, 2019
Live long and prosper.. May the force be with you... #spock pic.twitter.com/AlqjagzwYh— Surya (@suryarm9696) June 12, 2019
Ravi- let's practiceYou- 5 min ruko abhi saman bechne jana hai online— Pun of god (@Punofgod) June 12, 2019
The bowler who took FIVE wickets today was the most difficult bowler I ever faced.#PAKvAUS #AUSvPAK https://t.co/MlvS9XSSxg— Saad 🇵🇰 (@iSaadAwais22) June 12, 2019
But by far, maybe the most accurate one of all:
Rain stopped pla....Virat:— Rajkumar (@im_rajkumar_95) June 12, 2019
When will the rain stop?
Also Watch
-
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 First Ride Review: Groomed and Grown!
- ICC WORLD CUP 2019 | 'Shikhar Will Be Missed In The Next Few Games' Says Sanjay Bangar
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Confirms She's Dating Musician Mishaal Kirpalani
- No More Flip-Flopping! This Town Bans Wearing Sandals to Work
- MiRo The Cute Robot is Now Primed For a Collaborative Classroom
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s