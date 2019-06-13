Virat Kohli Asks Cricket Fans to Caption His Photo and Desi Twitter Hits it Out of the Park

India is establishing its spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 not only on the field, but on social media as well.

India has already won two matches in the tournament led by captain Virat Kohli, against South Africa and Australia and were seen training since the last match before they up go up against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Kohli has shone as a star player for his humble nature, especially when he asked fans to stop booing Steve Smith during the match against Australia, winning people's hearts.

Ahead of the New Zealand match, Virat Kohli posted a picture with the hashtag #TrainingDay and asked Twitter to caption it.

Desi Twitter hit straight sixes with their answers.

yeh dekh tere bhai ki haath ki lakiren bata rahi world cup lane wala hai India — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkey_) June 12, 2019

"Kohli ko World Cup me kitne 100s banane hai?" — abhi (@Fake_Acc18) June 12, 2019

Is bar 5 century marunga pic.twitter.com/iNXrKHMtp2 — Prince 🇮🇳 (@iPrince55) June 12, 2019

When Someone says XYZ is the best playerVirat be like: Talk to my hand✋ pic.twitter.com/c0u57ccZUl — Rii♡ (@Riaatweets) June 12, 2019

6 centuries marunga iss World Cup mein ❤️ — desi mojito 😎 (@desimojito) June 12, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan is out for 3 weeks.Virat Kohli : Relax, I'm here. — Abhishek (@AbhishekKirsten) June 12, 2019

Live long and prosper.. May the force be with you... #spock pic.twitter.com/AlqjagzwYh — Surya (@suryarm9696) June 12, 2019

Ravi- let's practiceYou- 5 min ruko abhi saman bechne jana hai online — Pun of god (@Punofgod) June 12, 2019

The bowler who took FIVE wickets today was the most difficult bowler I ever faced.#PAKvAUS #AUSvPAK https://t.co/MlvS9XSSxg — Saad 🇵🇰 (@iSaadAwais22) June 12, 2019

But by far, maybe the most accurate one of all:

Rain stopped pla....Virat: — Rajkumar (@im_rajkumar_95) June 12, 2019

