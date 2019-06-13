Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Virat Kohli Asks Cricket Fans to Caption His Photo and Desi Twitter Hits it Out of the Park

Kohli has shone as a star player for his humble nature, especially when he asked fans to stop booing Steve Smith during the match against Australia, winning people's hearts.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 13, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
India is establishing its spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 not only on the field, but on social media as well.

India has already won two matches in the tournament led by captain Virat Kohli, against South Africa and Australia and were seen training since the last match before they up go up against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Kohli has shone as a star player for his humble nature, especially when he asked fans to stop booing Steve Smith during the match against Australia, winning people's hearts.

Ahead of the New Zealand match, Virat Kohli posted a picture with the hashtag #TrainingDay and asked Twitter to caption it.

Desi Twitter hit straight sixes with their answers.

But by far, maybe the most accurate one of all:

When will the rain stop?

