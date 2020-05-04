BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Virat Kohli Bats for Fight Against Fake News, Says Mat Kar Forward

Virat Kohli Bats for Fight Against Fake News, Says Mat Kar Forward

Kohli also paid tributes to five security personnel who lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists in North Kashmir's Handwara district last week.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday pledged support in the fight against fake forwards on social media, saying the nation needs to play together to win this battle.

"All of you support us with such fervour when we play for the nation. But now the nation needs you, me, all of us to play for it. Will you do your bit?" Kohli said in a tweet on his handle with the hashtag #MatKarForward.

Along with the tweet, the 31-year-old also shared a video in which he is seen alongside Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan who are all talking about the menace of fake forwards on social media platforms.

Kohli, India limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and tennis sensation Sania Mirza were part of #IForIndia, the concert for our times on Sunday where actors, musicians, singers, sportspersons and business leaders entertained from their homes in a bid to raise funds for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kohli also paid tributes to five security personnel who lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists in North Kashmir's Handwara district last week.

"Those who don't forget their duty in any circumstances are true heroes. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten. I bow my head to the army personnel & the policemen who lost their lives at Handwara and sincerely send my condolences to their families and wish them peace. Jai Hind," Kohli said in a tweet on Sunday.

