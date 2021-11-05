Shame to Shami, Times When Virat Kohli Won Us Over with His Brutal Honesty

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli turned 33 on Friday. Since his debut, Kohli has consistently been one of the top batsmen in the world of cricket. In 96 Tests, 254 ODIs, and 93 T20Is, he has scored more than 23,000 runs including 70 international centuries, has led India in 207 matches, and is currently leading the boys in the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE. While his incredible records are a topic for another day, Kohli’s animated on-field presence is almost palpable as the leader in him has always stood by his team when the oppositions felt they were up against “easy targets" or youngsters who wouldn’t give them back. He gave them back and stood his ground. Off the field too, there have been a number of instances when he has called spade a spade- be it his self-awareness about his awful bowling action or the deplorable trolling Mohammad Shami faced after India’s first World Cup loss to Pakistan.

On his 33rd birthday, let’s take a look at the times when he was brutally honest, straightforward, and did things the Kohli way.

When Kohli defended Mohammad Shami against online abuse

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami faced social media abuse after India’s loss to Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In an online presentation later, Kohli hit out at the trolls while stating that his brotherhood with the fellow pacer or any of the team members would not be shaken based on their religion. He said, “Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion and what they feel about a certain situation, but I personally have never ever even thought of discriminating (against) anyone over their religion."

“Mohammad Shami has won India number of matches in the last few years and has been our primary bowler with Jasprit Bumrah when it comes to making an impact in games in Test cricket. If people can overlook that…I honestly don’t even want to waste one minute of my life to give any attention to those people and neither does Shami and neither does anyone else in the team," he added.

When he admitted his team were “not brave enough" following a loss

Virat Kohli termed his team’s capitulation against New Zealand in their second T20 World Cup 2021 match as ‘bizarre’ as India were limited to 110/7 before New Zealand chased down the target with ease.

During the post-match presentation, Kohli said, “I don’t think we were brave enough with bat or ball. Didn’t have much to defend but we weren’t brave when we walked out to field. When you play for the Indian cricket team you have a lot of expectations - not just from fans, but players as well."

When Kohli defended Anushka Sharma

Kohli’s former girlfriend and now wife Anushka Sharma has often been dragged on social media by sexist trolls every time the cricketer has an off day on the field. During World Twenty20 2016, Kohli decided to hit back at them by coming out in public and supporting his partner without mincing any words.

“Shame on those people who have been having a go at anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what i do with my sport," Kohli captioned his post.

“If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity. This was long time coming. Shame on these people that hide and take a dig. And i dont need any respect for this post. Have some compassion and respect her. Think of how your sister or girlfriend or wife would feel if someone trolled them and very conveniently rubbished them in public."

When Kohli said he has achieved what he wanted as a leader

In August this year, Kohli said he has already achieved what he wanted to as a leader, saying he has done his job in the transitional phase since he took over as captain from MS Dhoni. In an interview to Dinesh Karthik for Sky Sports, Kohli pointed to the ‘culture and environment’ that has become the norm in Indian cricket as his legacy.

He said, “In my mind, I have already achieved what I wanted to as a leader. Which is to create an environment and culture where people strive for excellence everyday. When I see us practising now, every session that we play, no one is wasting their time on the field. That for me is so, so important because I’d rather have an hour of quality practice and I’ve done everything that I have to do, rather than lurking around for 2 to 2.5 hours and fooling around for an hour in between. I don’t see anyone doing that anymore."

When he made fun of his own bowling action

In a candid appearance on Gaurav Kapur’s Breakfast With Champions in 2017, Kohli said: “Main kar deta hoon bowling. Pehle mujhe actually lagta tha ki main logo ko deceive kar sakta hoon. Aisa hua bhi hai do-teen baar ki unko samajh hi nahi aata tha ki ball kahan se aa rahi hai, kyunki main do-teen baar fisal chuka hoon bowling karte hue. (I can bowl. Initially, I used to think I could deceive the batters. It’s happened on a couple of occasions where the batters couldn’t figure out where I was releasing the ball from because I have slipped on the pitch while bowling),"

Kohli added, “Mera action hi bhagwan ne itna ganda banaya hai. Meri rhythm hi uss action se banti hai. (God’s given me a pathetic bowling action. But it’s also the action that gives me rhythm)."

