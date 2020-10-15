Virat Kohli Breaks the Internet With Impromptu Dance Performance Ahead of RCB Vs KXIP IPL Clash

Virat Kohli is one animated cricketer. Whether it's his on-field banters or over-the-top celebrations, the Indian cricketer sure knows how to have fun.

Staying very much in the character, Kohli put up a little dance show ahead of the IPL 2020 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on Thursday.

While the match itself happens to be special, marking his 200th appearance for the franchise, the RCB captain made sure all eyes were on him when the team was out there, warming up on the cricket ground before locking horns with KXIP.

Believe it or not, Kohli broke into an impromptu dance performance while ensuring he was readying his muscles for the match ahead of him.

A video of his joyous dance routine was uploaded by a Twitter user and for the obvious reasons, the video went viral across the microblogging website.

Almost instantly, Kohli's jig turned into a meme.

Responding to his new landmark, Kohli said it was 'unbelievable' and called it an honour.

"RCB means a lot, not many understand that emotion," he said after winning the toss in Sharjah. "200 games for them is unbelievable, I wouldn't have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they've kept me and I have stayed on."

This is Kohli's 185th match in IPL, with the remaining 15 coming in the now-defunct Champions League T20 tournament. Kohli has made 5668 runs in IPL, and is the leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Kohli isn't the only one to put on the dancing shoes on in the IPL 2020 season.

First, the Assamese boy and Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag celebrated team's thrilling victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad with the traditional Bihu dance.

Then, his teammate and English pacer Jofra Archer performed Bihu steps after scalping Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals on the first delivery of the match played on Wednesday.