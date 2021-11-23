'Dilli Ka Launda' Kohli's Cool Cat Exchange With Anushka Sharma is too Punny

India cricket team’s ODI and Test skipper Virat Kohli is currently in Mumbai, preparing for the second Test versus New Zealand that starts on December 3. Kohli is among several players who are on a break following the T20 World Cup and had been rested for the recently concluded three-match T20I series won by India under new leader Rohit Sharma. On Tuesday, Kohli took to his social media handles to share the images of an unexpected visitor he had during a practice session at The Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai. In the photos, Kohli is seen pampering a cat while it sat on his lap. Sharing the photos, Kohli wrote in the cation, “A quick hello from a cool cat at practice." While the post received lakhs of likes and thousands of comments in hours, it was an exchange between Kohli and Anushka Sharma that caught the attention of fans.

Commenting on Kohli’s post on Instagram, Anushka wrote “Hello billi," to which, Kohli replied, “@anushkasharma launda from dilli and Mumbai ki billi." Fans were quite amused by this “cool cat" interaction between the husband and wife duo and could not stop replying to the comments.

The latest interaction comes after Kohli shared a goofy photo with Anushka on Sunday morning, and Virushka fans had a meltdown. Sharing the candid picture, Kohli wrote, “My rock," along with a red heart emoji. Fans were quick to shower the duo with love as they commented on the picture, “Best couple."

Reacting to the post, while Anushka dropped an infinity emoticon in the comment section, it was Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s hilarious reaction which caught everybody’s attention. Playing around Kohli’s caption, Arjun gave a new nickname to Anushka. In reference to Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson’s stage name The Rock, Arjun dropped a hashtag, “desi Dwayne.” The actor was also seeking approval from his co-star and friend Varun Dhawan, who is said to be one of Dwayne’s biggest fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.