'Oye, Menon': Virat Kohli Complains About England Batsmen Running on Pitch, Caught on Stump Mic

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wasn't a happy man when he noticed the English batsmen running on the pitch during the first Test played M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The incident happened on the fourth day of the opening Test during the second innings of England when Kohli complained to umpire Nitin Menon about the batters apparently invading the 22 yards while completing singles.

"Oye, Menon (Nitin Menon), seedhe run bhi beech me bhaag raha hai yaar (he's running in the middle of the pitch)," Kohli was heard as saying on the stump mic. "Kya hai ye (What is this)?" the angry skipper added.

A video of the incident soon did the rounds of social media leaving fans and viewers amused.

Meanwhile, Kohli on Tuesday admitted that lack of intensity and poor body language was one of the main reasons for the hosts suffering a huge 227-run defeat against England in the first Test here. With this win, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. "Our body language and intensity was not up to the mark, second innings we were much better. We were better in the second half of the first innings with the bat, not the first four batters," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We have to understand the things that we have done decently in this game and the things that we haven't and as a side we are always looking to improve. England were far more professional and consistent throughout the Test match than we were," he said.

After winning the toss, England posted a massive first-innings score of 578, riding on skipper Joe Root's 218.

In reply, India posted 337, and conceded a lead of 241. In their second innings, Indian bowlers performed much better as they bowled England out for 178, thanks to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who took six wickets for 61. Chasing 420, India were bowled out for 192 in 58.1 overs in the second session of the fifth and final day.