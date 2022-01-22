Virat Kohli Dances in Dressing Room During Rishabh Pant’s Innings in Second ODI

Virat Kohli broke into some dance moves while sitting in dugout during the second ODI against South Africa on January 21. He was out for a duck during the match being played at the Boland Park in Paarl. The rare duck inspired a slew of Twitter memes yesterday, but it’s hard to keep Kohli off Cricket Twitter’s thoughts for long. A new video has surfaced, showing Kohli whipping out some quirky dance moves, to the amusement of Shikhar Dhawan sitting next to him. Kohli was rocking it out while watching Rishabh Pant’s innings, Times Now reported. After one of the multiple boundaries by Pant, the cameras spotted Kohli doing his little dance and the clip went viral soon after.

Virat kohli is such a mood 🤣✨ pic.twitter.com/yjC6XTlJIw— Siddhi 🙂 (@_sectumsempra18) January 21, 2022

Virat Kohli dancing after that Rishabh Pant 4 😭🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qJRA8JcIAz— India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) January 21, 2022

Virat Kohli Fan's Fighting with In TwitterBut Meanwhile ViratKohli Shabhaa Dancing in Pavillion end😭😂 pic.twitter.com/SUAOzmUXsv — DON (@JustinOffcl) January 21, 2022

“Duck!! Who cares? Happy to see Virat Kohli dancing in stands," a fan wrote on Twitter, and that’s the energy we all want to see.

Duck!! Who cares?Happy to see Virat Kohli dancing in stands🥰.#ViratKohli— Aishwarya Singh (@aishwaryaaa26) January 21, 2022

Virat Kohli is all of us watching #RP17 bat 😍Please someone make a GIF out of that 😋#SAvIND — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 21, 2022

During yesterday’s match, after India captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bat first, the visiting side trailing 0-1 in the three-match series had a decent start before Shikhar Dhawan was undone for 29 in the 12th over. In came Kohli whose stay was a brief one as the former skipper drove Keshav Maharaj directly into the hands of Temba Bavuma who pouched an easy one. India’s scorecard went from 63/0 to 63/1 then 64/2 in a span of six deliveries.

Recently, India Test captain Virat Kohli resigned from the post. In an emotional note, Kohli wrote that he wants to give his 120 percent as captain, and if he can’t do that, it’s better to leave the job. His sudden decision caught everyone by surprise. Many on social media blamed BCCI for putting so much pressure on the captain that he was compelled to give up on Test captaincy. Earlier in September, Kohli also resigned from T20 captaincy of Indian team after which the BCCI sacked him as the ODI skipper.

The news of Kohli stepping down as Test captain through his tweet came as a shock to the cricketing world and followed the sequence of him announcing his resignation as T20 captain late last year and the ODI reins being snatched from him after the BCCI announced Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain for the tour of South Africa, which eventually went to KL Rahul.

