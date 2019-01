'Virat Kohli Day': Indian Captain's Centuries on January 15 Every Year Has Fans Stunned

Virat Kohli: (King)



Virat Kohli's dominance over all the formats of cricket reflects in his staggering numbers.The Indian captain started the new year on a high by adding yet another century to his name, this time against Australia on January 15 during the 2nd ODI at the Adelaide Oval. His man-of-the-match winning knock (104 off 112) along with Dhoni's determined half-century took India home comfortably by 6 wickets.But did you know, Kohli started the previous two years - 2017, 2018, with centuries each on January 15 too?Yes, the run making machine keeps adding new records every time he goes out in the middle, and somehow January 15 holds a special place in his illustrious career book.Back in 2017, India successfully chased down a score of 350 against England in Pune with 11 deliveries to spare. Kohli once again rose to the occasion, slamming 122 off 105 deliveries and became the fastest batsman to hit 27 ODI tons on January 15. Kedhar Jadhav was chosen the MoM for his 120 (76).Come 2018, dressed in all whites, Kohli started the new year with a century on January 15. This time, the ton came against the South Africans on the third day of the 2nd Test (13 January - 17 January) at Centurion.However, his 153 (217) in the first innings went in vain, as India failed to chase down the target of 287, losing the contest by 135 runs to Proteas.25661324353.76391033918359.76(Stats credits: ESPNCricinfo Cricket fans and statisticians noted the significance of January 15 in Kohli's remarkable career and took to Twitter to share the interesting trivia.It's worth mentioning that Kohli's century against South Africa in 2018 is listed under 13 January, the same date the Test match began.