'Virat Kohli Day': Indian Captain's Centuries on January 15 Every Year Has Fans Stunned
Kohli started the new year on a high by adding yet another century to his name, this time against Australia on January 15 during the 2nd ODI at the Adelaide Oval.
File image of Virat Kohli.
The Indian captain started the new year on a high by adding yet another century to his name, this time against Australia on January 15 during the 2nd ODI at the Adelaide Oval. His man-of-the-match winning knock (104 off 112) along with Dhoni's determined half-century took India home comfortably by 6 wickets.
But did you know, Kohli started the previous two years - 2017, 2018, with centuries each on January 15 too?
Yes, the run making machine keeps adding new records every time he goes out in the middle, and somehow January 15 holds a special place in his illustrious career book.
Back in 2017, India successfully chased down a score of 350 against England in Pune with 11 deliveries to spare. Kohli once again rose to the occasion, slamming 122 off 105 deliveries and became the fastest batsman to hit 27 ODI tons on January 15. Kedhar Jadhav was chosen the MoM for his 120 (76).
Come 2018, dressed in all whites, Kohli started the new year with a century on January 15. This time, the ton came against the South Africans on the third day of the 2nd Test (13 January - 17 January) at Centurion.
However, his 153 (217) in the first innings went in vain, as India failed to chase down the target of 287, losing the contest by 135 runs to Proteas.
Kohli's Test statistics:
Tons: 25
Runs: 6613
Highest score: 243
Batting average: 53.76
Kohli's ODI statistics:
Tons: 39
Runs: 10339
Highest score: 183
Batting average: 59.76
(Stats credits: ESPNCricinfo)
Cricket fans and statisticians noted the significance of January 15 in Kohli's remarkable career and took to Twitter to share the interesting trivia.
Virat Kohli: (King)— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 15, 2019
15/01/2017: Hit his first century of 2017 (ODI)
15/01/2018: Hit his first century of 2018 (Test)
15/01/2019: Hit his first century of 2019 (ODI)#AUSvIND
15th January 2017- 1st 💯 of the Year for Kohli— Aditya Srivastava (@aditya30sri) January 15, 2019
15th January 2018- 1st 💯 of the Year for Kohli
15th January 2019- 1st 💯 of the Year for Kohli#INDvAUS #Kohli
15th January 2017, 2018, 2019. ❤ pic.twitter.com/ccIonZoVOX— Virat Kohli #KingKohli (@iamKohlifc) January 15, 2019
Virat kohli hit his first hundred of 2017,2018 and 2019 on January 15th... N Today #ArmyDay@imVkohli @sports_tak @Ateet_Sharma @vikrantgupta73 @cricketaakash @manoj_dimri @rashikarajput01 @madam #Chodnamat @SPNSportsIndia @MadanLal1983 pic.twitter.com/iZgbYSdTgx— Divye Kuchhal (@divye4436) January 15, 2019
Mother of Coincidence— ArunesH_SinhA (@AruneshhSinhaa) January 15, 2019
Kohli first 100 in 2017 -15th January
Kohli first 100 in 2018 - 15th January
Kohli first 100 in 2019 - 15th January
I might the first one presenting this ... !!!!! 😄
15th January 2017- 1st 100 of the Year for Virat Kohli— 👑 (@imPriyaVK) January 15, 2019
15th January 2018- 1st 100 of the Year for Virat Kohli
15th January 2019- 1st 100 of the Year for Virat Kohli
Incredible 🙌 @imVkohli #KingKohli #GOAT #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cNNsCkBXJc
Virat Kohli has now scored seven more ODI centuries than Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith combined.😀😇👌— Abhishek kumar singh (@abhishek007001) January 15, 2019
15 Jan 2017 - Virat scored 122 vs England
15 Jan 2018 - Virat scored 153 vs SA
15 Jan 2019 - Virat scored 104 vs Aus
Well played @imVkohli 😍👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/GcgMLsr1XA
Virat Kohli :— Bipul Bhattarai (@bipul_bhattrai) January 15, 2019
Jan 15 2017 scored 122 vs England.
Jan 15 2018, scored 153 vs South Africa.
Jan 15 2019, scored 104 vs Australia (Today)#AusvIndia #Kohli
It's worth mentioning that Kohli's century against South Africa in 2018 is listed under 13 January, the same date the Test match began.
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber's Mother Raves Over Son's Wife Hailey Baldwin
- 1000 'Hamberders': Donald Trump Gets Called Out For Serving Baloney After White House Dinner
- In Pics: Katrina, Jacqueline, Karan Johar Have a Blast at Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Bash
- School Kids May Now Have Artificial Intelligence as a Subject, How Ready Are We?
- Iconic Yezdi 250 Motorcycle Modified to Get Bobber Style, Retains Retro Character
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s