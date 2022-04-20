Virat Kohli Dismissed for Golden Duck Against Lucknow Super Giants Has Inspired Memes

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a rare golden duck on Tuesday against Lucknow Super Giants as the lean patch of former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain continued in the ongoing IPL 2022. Batting first, Kohli walked to the pitch of DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai in the very first over after the dismissal of RCB opener Anuj Rawat. Facing the sixth delivery by Dushmantha Chameera, Kohli tried to guide LSG bowler to the off-side but got caught at backward point by Deepak Hooda. The 33-year-old cricketer who is known for his characteristic “shocked” reaction after he is undone could only manage a wry smile.

Sure enough, IPL fans who yearn to watch Kohli playing big innings flocked to Twitter to express their disappointment. Several others found solace in memes as “Virat Kohli” became the top-trending hashtag on the bluebird app.

When the first question of the exam is from the chapter you skipped pic.twitter.com/hlXeKrUZ1y — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 19, 2022

kohli working out after scoring duck pic.twitter.com/oxJbBXGoJx — el cranko (@thambivandelay) April 19, 2022

kohli to his batting form pic.twitter.com/3V8hDmJlrS — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) April 19, 2022

This was the fourth instance where Kohli got dismissed on a golden duck in IPL as the last time was in 2017 against KKR when Nathan Coulter-Nile got him out on the first ball.

However, Royal Challengers Bangalore roared to their fifth victory in the ongoing tournament after captain Faf du Plessis led from the front and played a handsome innings of 96, a knock he later earned the Player of the Match award for. RCB posted a dominant score of 181/6. In response, Lucknow Super Giants could manage 163/8, falling short of the target by 18 runs. All-rounder Krunal Pandya top-scored for LSG with 42 in 28.

