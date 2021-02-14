Virat Kohli's Old Tweet Goes Viral After Getting Dismissed for a Rare Duck Against England

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, along with the world, was left bamboozled after he was dismissed for a rare duck on his 150th innings against England in the second Test in Chennai on Saturday.

Facing returning spinner Moeen Ali, Kohli received a snorter of a ball, pitching and turning to find batsman's off-stump. The turn was so vicious that the Indian skipper had no clue how in the world did he get out. Broadcasters showed how Kohli took some moments to realise that he was clean bowled.

A snapshot of a befuddled Kohli soon did the rounds of microblogging site Twitter. But netizens and cricket fans didn't stop at that.

A 7-year-old cryptic tweet by Kohli was dug up by fans in which he simply wrote: "What have I done?"

What have I done?— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2014

Twitterati were quick to remind what King Kohli had actually done on Saturday.

Gone for a duck. https://t.co/7Pbkk2el4V— Harnoor Singh (@ReenHarnoor) February 13, 2021

Gone for a duck https://t.co/TjQWYDDzkX— Shombit (@shombi_fcb) February 13, 2021

Now Come back stronger.... https://t.co/gDs79ikbJI— Snivellus Not (@OhYesAbhi_360) February 13, 2021

Of course, there were hilarious memes. Lots of them.

Here’s a slo-mo of Virat Kohli’s wicket bowled by Moeen Ali #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/LASYLwiiR1— AmirCXN (@cxn_amir) February 13, 2021

Yeh Mumbai Local Mumbai Central se Churchgate ke bich kisi bhi sthanako pe nahi rukegi• me who wanted to get down at Charni Road • pic.twitter.com/Sm8pPIARLY— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 13, 2021

Kya matlab mera khud ka bat hai fir bhi mujhe khelne nahi milega: pic.twitter.com/w8cgrogD4e— Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) February 13, 2021

kya matlab batting bhi karni hoti hai.. pavillion mein baith kar hooting kar toh raha hoon pic.twitter.com/KMXHKm6bSj— Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) February 13, 2021

Me after seeing an out of syllabus question during an exam.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/VExnvUoC20— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) February 13, 2021

When you’re the boyfriend but see her bestfriend get all the boyfriend privileges. pic.twitter.com/dfk72awfkL— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 13, 2021

1. When website gives 90% off2. upto ₹10 pic.twitter.com/BK3h1nIVDd— Akash (@vaderakash) February 13, 2021

Thankfully for the skipper, Rohit Sharma's stunning 161 combined with Ajinkya Rahane's 67 and an unbeaten 58 by Rishabh Pant ensured India crossed the 300-run mark, ending the first innings at 329.

England, in their response, lost quick five wickets under 24 overs. The English scoreboard currently reads 76/5 at the time of writing this.