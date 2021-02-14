News18 Logo

News18» News»Buzz»Virat Kohli's Old Tweet Goes Viral After Getting Dismissed for a Rare Duck Against England
2-MIN READ

Virat Kohli / Hotstar.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a rare duck against England on Saturday by Moeen Ali following which a snapshot of the bamboozled Indian captain was turned into hilarious memes.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, along with the world, was left bamboozled after he was dismissed for a rare duck on his 150th innings against England in the second Test in Chennai on Saturday.

Facing returning spinner Moeen Ali, Kohli received a snorter of a ball, pitching and turning to find batsman's off-stump. The turn was so vicious that the Indian skipper had no clue how in the world did he get out. Broadcasters showed how Kohli took some moments to realise that he was clean bowled.

A snapshot of a befuddled Kohli soon did the rounds of microblogging site Twitter. But netizens and cricket fans didn't stop at that.

A 7-year-old cryptic tweet by Kohli was dug up by fans in which he simply wrote: "What have I done?"

Twitterati were quick to remind what King Kohli had actually done on Saturday.

Of course, there were hilarious memes. Lots of them.

Thankfully for the skipper, Rohit Sharma's stunning 161 combined with Ajinkya Rahane's 67 and an unbeaten 58 by Rishabh Pant ensured India crossed the 300-run mark, ending the first innings at 329.

England, in their response, lost quick five wickets under 24 overs. The English scoreboard currently reads 76/5 at the time of writing this.


