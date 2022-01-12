Virat Kohli Fan Owes Twitterati Rs 8 Lakh and the Reason Will Leave You Stumped

Virat Kohli did miss scoring his 71st century in the first innings of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test, but his invaluable 79 managed to create a storm on social media anyway. On Tuesday, India were bowled out for 223 after Kagiso Rabada and Marko Jansen’s bowling attack, but Kohli’s gameplay was praised on all fronts. For his 99th Test match, the usually aggressive batter was more disciplined than ever. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir stated that the 32-year-old kept his ego aside and batted for his team. On January 10, however, not everyone had been so certain of this outcome. One fan took to Twitter to place a bet, writing, “If Virat Kohli scores half century tomorrow, I’ll Paytm 100 rupees to everyone who Retweet + likes this tweet." His tweet happens to have, at the time of writing this article, over 20,000 likes and almost 8,000 retweets.

If Virat Kohli scores half century tomorrow, I'll Paytm 100 rupees to everyone who Retweet + likes this tweet. pic.twitter.com/YiasJ5jpUh— 𓆩 ᴄʜɪᴋᴋᴜ 𓆪 (@chiragparmar149) January 10, 2022

Twitter user K Shrinivas Rao calculated that, as things stood at 7.27 PM on January 11, the person who made the bet owed various random citizens on the microblogging platform Rs 7,14,500. Since then, the likes and retweets have increased and the amount should now stand at approximately Rs 8 lakh, taking only the RTs on the post into account. Although the original tweeter is currently MIA, Twitter users aren’t known for leaving well enough alone. They’ve been flocking to the tweet and demanding the money that they’re rightfully owed.

loan konse bank se lene wale ho ?🧐 pic.twitter.com/twxsPhZ60y— Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) January 11, 2022

Hii bro… Virat Kohli has reached 50 with a beautiful drive !— Soumya Biswal (@Soumyahere17) January 11, 2022

That will be 109*100 = 10,900Rs i reckon that's a lot to give then😂Do give me 100 though.— Manish Khanal ⚡ (@okaymanish) January 10, 2022

Assuming that everyone who has retweeted this has also liked the tweet, you are telling those folks that you will Paytm in total 2L INR at least…. If ever there was a harmless SCAM sequel, Ladies and GentlemenSCAM 2022, releasing this week on #CricketTwitter — AK (@rwamit) January 10, 2022

Kar diya hai bhej dena yaad s petrol k ley paise nahi hai please 😢😢😢— KARMA (@ArshadSagari) January 10, 2022

6,18,100 INR Loan lene se pehle batana referral code bhejunga ..Dono ko 500-500 milenge 😁 — Jersey 18 is ❤️ (@rnkp755) January 11, 2022

Kohli scored a gritty 79 off 201 deliveries as India posted 223 in their first innings. The Indian captain garnered massive praise for his resilient knock on a tricky Cape Town surface. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir stated that the 32-year-old kept his ego aside and batted for his team. “Virat has said many times that when you go to England, you should leave behind your ego in India. Today, Virat Kohli left behind his ego in the kit bag and this knock reminds me of his very successful tour of England, where he got beaten many times but left a lot of deliveries outside off-stump,” said Gambhir on Star Sports. “Today, in the same way, he left deliveries outside off-stump, he got beaten as well but kept his ego with himself. He did not try to dominate the bowlers on every delivery,” he added.

