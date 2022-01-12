'79 Over 71': How Virat Kohli Fans Reacted to 'King' Missing Out on Century in Cape Town

Virat Kohli may not have brought up the much-awaited 71st century, something his fans have been yearning for ages, but his disciplined and determined 79 helped a wobbly India cross the 200-run mark in the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Tuesday. While Kohli did find a decent partnership in Cheteshwar Pujara who scored a handy 43, the skipper of the visiting contingent was pretty much left alone to fend the lethal South African pace attack that was equally complemented by the tricky Newlands Cricket Ground turf. Kohli was eventually undone by Kagiso Rabada but fans and viewers across the board felt that the captain hadn’t missed out on a century by 21 runs but added a crucial 79, an innings that was complete with patience and glorious cover drives.

Sure, there was a genuine disappointment that Kohli didn’t reach the triple-figure and fans expressed their feeling through memes but mostly, plaudits.

For balance, Virat Kohli's got more Test hundreds than all but one of England's 698 men's Test players. https://t.co/2gslmJxKl8— Mark Puttick (@GryllidaeC) January 11, 2022

After seeing Virat Kohli's brilliant cover drive #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/5aNiTpaPWY— Rajabets India (@smileandraja) January 11, 2022

Sometimes 79 has a lot more quality than a hundred. This was a top-top knock from a top player. Today Kohli hasn’t missed a century by 21 runs but scored valuable and high-quality 79 runs. #SAvInd— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 11, 2022

It has been ages. pic.twitter.com/AzZQtJ6KpG— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 11, 2022

71* Everyone said (including Me Today) "Don't play cover drive". Meanwhile Virat Kohli :I decided to score every run by playing it pic.twitter.com/NDL3y8Y3cd — DON (@JustinOffcl) January 11, 2022

Indian innings summed up in a pic. Once again onus on bowlers to keep us in the game. #SAvIND #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/vsRasnJAy0— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 11, 2022

Virat Kohli - One of the all-time greats. Just appreciate the man's ability and talent #Cricket #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/q8G4v5WKmN— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) January 11, 2022

Well played, Virat Kohli - a fighting knock - 79 runs from 201 balls when there was no support from other end - King lead from front for India. pic.twitter.com/VQ2nbcgffN— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 11, 2022

Sterling knock by @imVkohli, showed class, character, commitment. Alas couldn’t convert it into a much awaited century, but something to cheer in an otherwise very poor batting performance by India— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 11, 2022

The cover drive is Kohli's bread and butter. It has inherent risk, but also brings gorgeous reward. Living on that precipice between fatal and beautiful outcomes is what makes watching Kohli exciting. A Pujara will never play that shot. A Kohli will, causing pain and pleasure.— Himanish Ganjoo (@hganjoo153) January 11, 2022

Kohli batted so well today. Really could have got the 71st. That wicket has come more out of the situation more than anything else. And it also highlights why batting with the tail is so difficult. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) January 11, 2022

Has to be the most painful picture today. pic.twitter.com/N2GlT0qPWG— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 11, 2022

Despite being bundled out for 223, Jasprit Bumrah did provide India an early breakthrough in South Africa’s captain Dean Elgar as the hosts ended Day 1 at 17/1, 206 short of India.

