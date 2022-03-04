Virat Kohli Fans Unite on Twitter as 'King' Marches to Historic 100th Test in Mohali

Virat Kohli, who led India to 40 wins in 68 Tests, will reach a new milestone in his studded long-format career as the former skipper will play his 100th game in all whites against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Friday. Once a young lad in the team, Kohli climbed the ranks as a dominant captain, one who took India to new heights in the red-ball game. Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Kohli said he was grateful to have played 100 Tests and that it was a huge moment both for him as well as his loved ones.

“I honestly never thought that I would play a hundred Test matches. It’s been a long journey, I played a lot of cricket. Just grateful that I have been able to make it to the 200. God’s been kind. I have really worked hard on my fitness. And it’s a big moment for me and my family. For my coach, who is also very happy and proud of this Test match as long as I am concerned,” Kohli said on a video produced by BCCI.

Of course, he’s not the only one looking forward to the historic day in his cricketing career. Fans from all over India have hailed the “King" and made plenty of noise on the microblogging site Twitter.

One of the greatest of all time. Virat Kohli re-shaped the game. His passion is one of a kind. He joins the 100 club today. What an astonishing journey so far, one we are lucky to witness. My favourite. Congrats #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/HskkZ6X4F4— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 4, 2022

Virat Kohli is the heart of Test Cricket. As long as he's playing the heart will be beating strong. Congratulations on your 100th @imVkohli and best wishes for many many more #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/vyKOU00W61— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 3, 2022

100 reasons to celebrate Test match No. 100. Its been a fabulous century. Great to watch a lot of it ringside. Enjoy this one champ through the covers… @imVkohli #VK100 pic.twitter.com/iGeoxyrEzQ— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 3, 2022

Tomorrow Virat Kohli going play his 100th Test match, he is only 4th Indian who going to played 300 ODIs and 100 Tests! Easily One of the All Time Great in cricket history (if you cannot accept this, cricket isn't for you ) https://t.co/lAnOPZ068T pic.twitter.com/Z7hHuxlgkA— ً (@Sobuujj) March 3, 2022

Virat Kohli gearing up for his 100th Test. pic.twitter.com/Y9MyIxElyo— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2022

Entire 13.5K tickets sold out in mohali. Before this mohali has never had 3000+ spectators in a test match. Biggest crowd puller @imVkohli— A (@_shortarmjab_) March 3, 2022

Virat Kohli in Test cricket:Matches - 99.Runs - 7,962.Average - 50.39.Hundreds - 27.Fifties - 28.Double Centuries - 7. - The great man will be playing his 100th game with being just 38 shy of reaching 8,000 runs. pic.twitter.com/OQBw4YYo1O — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 3, 2022

The Greatest test Captain India have ever producedVirat Kohlihttps://t.co/uYWlUZjmh4 pic.twitter.com/4ytHWK8EWw — ᴍᴏɴɪꜱʜ (@csk_msd7) March 3, 2022

"I proudly say that - I have given my heart and soul to Test cricket." - Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/v2DBJ18kZ2— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 3, 2022

Test captains under which a team bowled out the opposition for under 200 most times:-50 - VIRAT KOHLI 48 - Graeme Smith 40 - Peter May 39 - Clive Lloyd ️36 - Ricky Ponting #VK100 #100thTestforKingKohli #ViratKohli https://t.co/0pOkZwylX4 pic.twitter.com/x0gTrsU7Td — SHARIF (@sharifS10187) March 3, 2022

That blazer will Miss Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/TJbKWWTE4u— VIRATian™ (@WhiteDevil18_) March 4, 2022

Virat Kohli's mother, wife and daughter will be attending his 100th Test match in Mohali today.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2022

The Class of King Kohli in a pichttps://t.co/uYWlUZjmh4 pic.twitter.com/mjyEk3jZzp— ᴍᴏɴɪꜱʜ (@csk_msd7) March 3, 2022

“I personally never grew up thinking that I have to score small runs. The idea was always to score huge runs. I scored a lot of big double hundreds in junior cricket—I think seven or eight before I made it to the first-class level. So, my idea was to bat long and bat sessions and try and win or try and get first-innings lead. This is the format we used to follow. So these things were something that reveals your true character. Tested your true character. And this is something I thoroughly enjoyed because I felt Test cricket needed to stay alive. People need to experience this. For me, this is real cricket,” Kohli further added in BCCI video.

