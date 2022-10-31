Virat Kohli Fumes Over Invasion of Privacy after Fan Uploads Video of Cricketer's Hotel Room

Fandom always comes with a price and this video uploaded on Instagram by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli proves this statement right. The video, captured by a fan, gives a tour of Kohli’s hotel room. The Indian cricketer is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup. The video has been uploaded with text that read, “King Kohli’s Hotel Room.”

The clip gives a complete tour of his accessories, shoes, kitchen section, and personal belongings. The cricketer, clearly unhappy with the video, deemed the incident as an invasion of privacy. He also mentioned that he does not appreciate this kind of “fanaticism” and not treat him as “a commodity for entertainment.”

In the caption, he wrote that he understands how fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players. “They excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy,” read Kohli’s Instagram caption.

The video has gone viral and people can be seen supporting the cricketer in the comment section. “Absolutely sick behaviour! Hotel management is equally responsible for this misbehave,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “This isn’t good with our king Indian govt. And hotel management of Perth should take care.”

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor reacted strongly to the video writing, “This is the saddest part about every person having a camera on them today.” While Varun Dhawan called it “Horrible behaviour.”

Meanwhile, this comes just a day after Kohli dropped a sitter to give South Africa’s Aiden Markram a crucial lifeline at a time when India needed wickets to pull the brakes on Proteas chasing a below-par 134 in the T20 World Cup clash on Sunday. The incident occurred on the fifth delivery in the 12th over when Markram pulled one of Ravichandran Ashwin’s deliveries to the deep mid-wicket.

The drop did cost India a lot as South Africa’s scorecard was 63-3 in 12 overs. Markram went on to scoring an impressive 52. David Miller, who mostly acted as the second fiddle in his partnership with Markram, shifted gears in the later half of his innings as he remained unbeaten for 59.

South Africa achieved the target of 134 set by India with 5 wickets and a couple of deliveries to spare.

