Virat Kohli Hyping up Glenn Maxwell During His Batting Heroics is a Meme IPL Fans Approve

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was at his animated best during the batting devastation caused by Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Bought for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore, Maxwell donned the Orange Cap on Sunday after he smashed a brisk 78 off 49 (9 boundaries, 3 sixes) against Kolkata Knight Riders, taking his personal score tally to 176 in just three matches. de Villiers, on the other hand, made the KKR bowlers dance to his tune with a fast-paced 76 off 34 balls.

The duo propelled RCB to a handsome score of 204/4 which proved too much for Eoin Morgan’s men to chase as Kohli’s squad registered their third consecutive win of IPL 2021 with Sunday’s win by 38 runs.

While ABD hammering with the bat isn’t a new sight to fans and followers of IPL, seeing Maxwell register back-to-back fifty-plus scores in the tournament was something else. The importance of the knock could be seen not only on the face of Maxwell but also of his skipper Kohli who hyped up his teammate with every boundary he scored.

Kohli’s off-field antics were eventually turned into hilarious memes.

My dad seeing me wake up before 12PM on a Sunday. pic.twitter.com/AlM0Tsk9Hf— Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) April 18, 2021

#RCBvKKRRCB Fans to Everyone after Wining the match : pic.twitter.com/bkoEhTA48J— Sharif Launda❤😙 (@sarcastic_manav) April 18, 2021

Finding sweet connection and sublime timing, Maxwell built the innings with Devdutt Padikkal, providing the stability his side needed after RCB were reduced to 9/2 with captain Virat Kohli returning to the dugout in the second over of the match for 5 runs.

Maxwell was earlier picked up by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2020 where he was bought by the franchise for over 10 crores, something that was brought up during the previous encounters in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League where he performed well with the bat.

