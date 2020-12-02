News18 Logo

Virat Kohli Hailed 'GOAT' as Indian Captain Breaks Tendulkar's Record to Zoom Past 12,000 ODI Runs

Sachin Tendulkar crossed the 12K mark against Pakistan in his 300th inning while Kohli took 58 innings fewer than the veteran to reach the milestone.

Buzz Staff

Indian skipper Virat Kohli zoomed past another milestone on Wednesday after he surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest to reach 12000 ODI runs against Australia in the third and final ODI at Manuka Oval.

While Tendulkar crossed the 12K mark against Pakistan in his 300th innings at the Centurion in South Africa in the 2003 World Cup, Kohli took 58 innings fewer than the veteran to reach the milestone. The captain reached 12,000 during in only his 242nd ODI innings.

Seeing GOAT batsman add another feather to his cap was widely celebrated on social media. Cricket lovers assembled on microblogging site Twitter to hail the batsman.

Only 6 batsmen including Tendulkar in the history of ODI cricket have crossed the milestone of 12000 runs. Ricky Ponting reached the milestone in 314 innings, Kumar Sangakkara in 336, Sanath Jayasuriya in 379 and Mahela Jayawardene in 399. The fact that Kohli reached the 12000 Club in just 242 innings speaks volumes of his greatness and consistency in the format.


