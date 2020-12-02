Virat Kohli Hailed 'GOAT' as Indian Captain Breaks Tendulkar's Record to Zoom Past 12,000 ODI Runs

Indian skipper Virat Kohli zoomed past another milestone on Wednesday after he surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest to reach 12000 ODI runs against Australia in the third and final ODI at Manuka Oval.

While Tendulkar crossed the 12K mark against Pakistan in his 300th innings at the Centurion in South Africa in the 2003 World Cup, Kohli took 58 innings fewer than the veteran to reach the milestone. The captain reached 12,000 during in only his 242nd ODI innings.

Seeing GOAT batsman add another feather to his cap was widely celebrated on social media. Cricket lovers assembled on microblogging site Twitter to hail the batsman.

12,000 ODI runs for Virat Kohli, the greatest cricketer of the modern era who loves to dominate. He's only the 2nd Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to reach there. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 2, 2020

Virat Kohli took 58 innings less than Sachin Tendulkar to complete 12000 runs. This man has been so good that we have taken him for granted! Man deserves more respect — Dibya (@dibyafucknows) December 2, 2020

Fastest to 12000 ODI runs - Virat Kohli - 242 innings Sachin Tendulkar - 300 innings Ricky Ponting - 314 innings K Sangakkara - 336 innings S Jayasuriya - 379 innings M Jayawardene - 399 innings — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) December 2, 2020

Fastest to complete 12,000 runs in ODI Cricket :-•Virat Kohli - 232....•Sachin Tendulkar - 300•Ricky Ponting - 314•Kumar Sangakkara - 336Greatest ODI Batsman Of All Time.!! @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/cY0poXlBSS — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 2, 2020

Another day. Another milestone reached. @imVkohli becomes the fastest to reach the 1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ODI run mark, a record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar. #PlayBold #AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/kcBP6A2YBP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 2, 2020

Without question @imVkohli is the best ever ODI Batter I have seen ... #NoBrainer #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 2, 2020

12k runs in Odis for @imVkohli and what an achievement to do it in just 240 odd games! Staggering record that will last a long time! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hs8XYY28im — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) December 2, 2020

12000 ODI runs at an average of almost 60 for @imVkohli. Phenomenal! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 2, 2020

Virat kohli completes 1⃣2⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ runs in ODI . pic.twitter.com/EQBpnnoyAu — yashswini rao (@ItsYashswiniR) December 2, 2020

12000 Runs for the King @imVkohli many congratulations bhai — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 2, 2020

Only 6 batsmen including Tendulkar in the history of ODI cricket have crossed the milestone of 12000 runs. Ricky Ponting reached the milestone in 314 innings, Kumar Sangakkara in 336, Sanath Jayasuriya in 379 and Mahela Jayawardene in 399. The fact that Kohli reached the 12000 Club in just 242 innings speaks volumes of his greatness and consistency in the format.