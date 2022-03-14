Virat Kohli Having 'Best View' to Rishabh Pant's Sixes Made Cricket Twitter Really Jealous

India former captain Virat Kohli perhaps had the best seat at the roaring M Chinnaswamy Stadium when Rishabh Pant unleashed himself on day 2 of the Pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was in action from the get-go, smacking towering sixes on the second and seventh delivery that he faced as Kohli watched in astonishment from the other end. Although Kohli departed soon after, Pant carried on and smashed the fastest fifty by an Indian taking only 28 deliveries to do so. During his electric cameo, Pant also broke Kapil Dev’s 30-ball fifty record the great held for 40 long years.

Pant’s quickfire fifty included 7 boundaries and 2 sixes, the latter was witnessed by Kohli, and photos of which went viral across microblogging website Twitter.

Virat Kohli's reaction when Rishabh Pant hit for a Six. pic.twitter.com/CkyZ5crkMn— CricketsUpdates (@CRICKET04756762) March 13, 2022

Virat Kohli having the best view to enjoy Rishabh Pant's sixes. pic.twitter.com/2YEhEIyZ4p— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 13, 2022

Virat Kohli's reaction when Rishabh Pant hit for a Six. pic.twitter.com/OSOWUoHrCr— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 13, 2022

Virat Kohli having the best view to enjoy Rishabh Pant's sixes. pic.twitter.com/NzQPCfx0Ha— Luckypickbnb (@picknavan_win) March 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Kohli was dismissed on 23 on Day 1 as the wait for his 71st international century continued. Playing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium which is now considered Kohli’s home ground after playing there for many years in IPL for RCB, the former Indian captain looked in decent touch but once again a spinner got the better of him to leave him stunned in the middle.

On a turning track, the ball kept very low when Kohli decided to play it across the line and got plumb in front of the wicket as Dhananjaya de Silva got the priced wicket at a crucial stage.

Gavaskar said that Kohli was always going to struggle when he went on to backfoot to play the ball on which he got dismissed.

“Today you could say that the shot he played shouldn’t have been played. The trajectory meant, he went on to the backfoot like the first Test in Mohali but this time he played across his front pad, which meant he was always going to struggle. If he missed it, he was always going to be a candidate for LBW, which is exactly what happened. He knew as soon as he missed and the ball hit his pads, he was right in front. He didn’t even look for a referral. So, playing across the line cost him today," Gavaskar said in the post-Tea show on Star Sports.

