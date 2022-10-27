Virat Kohli Impressed By His Own Six Against Netherlands is Top-shelf Moment in T20 World Cup

Indian cricket fans are yet to recover from Virat Kohli’s ridiculous “18.5” six against Pakistan’s quickie Haris Rauf and the King has already delivered another sublime maximum for the audiences to admire and watch on loop. Kohli brought up his second successive half-century in the ongoing T20 World Cup against the Netherlands at Australia’s SCG on Thursday. After Rohit Sharma won the toss, India had a shaky start following the unlucky departure of KL Rahul.

However, Sharma (53), along with Virat Kohli (62*), took control of the situation and propelled India to a respectable position. Suryakumar Yadav’s (51* off 25) late fireworks saw India posing a target of 180 on the board.

With three half-centuries in the Indian hut, it was, perhaps Kohli’s six in the match that was the moment of the day. His reaction to his own shot was pricless.

It was Fred Klaaseen’s last over when Kohli effortlessly sliced the third delivery of the 17th over extra cover for a stunning six.

Shot of the match – Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/S5DsDN07HC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 27, 2022

King Kohli was in disbelief.

Even Virat Kohli was impressed with his shot. pic.twitter.com/pK2YGKQ9ae — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 27, 2022

So were the fans.

Virat Kohli's Cover SIX – Shot of the match. pic.twitter.com/JZGQ7Xe7fK — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 27, 2022

Only virat kohli can make this type of Shot To Six#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/SxfaZQ2afF — Kishore Chowdary (@KishorePKVK) October 27, 2022

That reaction over the six and a very humble acknowledgement on completing his 50! That's Virat Kohli for you❤️ pic.twitter.com/6q4zOUeTeO — Alaska (@Aaaaaaftab) October 27, 2022

The 33-year-old proved on Sunday, why he is regarded as one of the best batsmen to ever play this game with an unbeaten 82-run knock which showed his strong character. The MCG witnessed the resilience of Kohli in the initial part of his knock where he took his time to rebuild the innings after India lost early wickets.

Kohli then joined hands with Hardik Pandya to revive the chase as the duo shared a match-winning 113-run partnership. The batting maverick unleashed himself on the Pakistan bowlers in the slog overs.

